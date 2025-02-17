Joey Logano’s Daytona 500 update: Team Penske identifies the ‘culprit’ that nearly derailed the defending champion’s crown jewel race

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano experienced an extended pit stop due to an issue with his #22 Ford. He reported on the team radio that his car wasn’t exceeding 6000 RPM. Team Penske’s #22 pit crew quickly identified the problem and got him back on track.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. The Connecticut native has amassed 68 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, with 36 coming in the Cup Series. Among his career highlights are a Daytona 500 victory and a historic sweep of the 2015 Round of 12 playoffs.

The issue identified by the #22 team's pit crew was a piece of debris that got caught up in one of the air ducts. As reported by FOX Sports play-by-play reporter Jamie Little, the issue was described as:

"Well the team diagnosed at Mike they found out the culprit. Some piece of debris like a little rag or a paper bag went through the grill and into the throttle body causing that issue. So they think it's all good to go. They've been listening to them."

Logano was running among the frontrunners before this issue forced him into pit road, setting him back. However, the prompt work from his pit crew helped the #22 driver get back on track under caution and cover-up, despite being in the last position.

Joey Logano has now recovered nearly 17 spots on the track and is dangerously close to the top ten. Stage two is nearly coming to an end. Can the Penske driver leap beyond the middle of the field? Let us know in the comments.

Joey Logano weighs in on new OEP rule: "I don’t know if I like it, but I get it"

NASCAR's 2025 rulebook updates have sparked intrigue, with the new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule stirring controversy. The rule permits a 41st entry in the Daytona 500 for elite drivers from other disciplines, allowing IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves to compete in the prestigious event.

In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Joey Logano shared his thoughts on the OEP rule.

"I get why we're doing it. I can make sense of that in my mind but at the same time, I don't know if that has to happen at this league, this level. I feel like that's a short-track kind of thing But in the Cup Series, I don't know[...]To be honest with you like I get it. I don't know if I like it, but I get it," Logano said

Meanwhile, Helio Castroneves was involved in an on-track incident and was sent spinning after his Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain bumped into his #91 Chevrolet. Following this incident on lap 71, Castroneves' day in Daytona came to an end.

