Joey Logano's "heck of a lap" leaves Ryan Blaney in awe as Roger Penske's boys lock the front row at New Hampshire Speedway

Following Joey Logano's pole position-winning effort at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney applauded the effort. He described it as an impressive lap by both Logano and his crew as the duo locked out the front row for Sunday’s race.

Ad

Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, secured the pole after clocking a 29.159-second lap around the 1.058-mile oval, which he considers his home track. Blaney was 0.170 seconds off his teammate, followed by fellow Ford driver Josh Berry, who trailed the leader by 0.195 seconds.

In a report by Motorsport.com, the #12 Team Penske driver said:

“I feel good for tomorrow. I was fairly happy about our lap in qualifying. I didn't know what Joey ran. He went out right in front of me. I knew Josh ran; I knew what I had to beat. I thought I was close until I looked at the time. I'm a tenth-and-a-half off of Joey.”

Ad

Trending

“What a heck of a lap by that group and him. Really cool to have a Penske front row and Josh right there in third. Appreciate everybody for bringing fast cars,” he added.

Joey Logano drove the #22 Team Penske Ford to a pole position at 'The Magic Mile' - Source: Imagn

With a front-row lockout, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have a strong opportunity to bolster their playoff runs. For Logano, the pole is especially crucial as he sits 10th in the standings, two points below the cutline. Blaney, meanwhile, holds a more secure position in fifth with a 19-point cushion.

Ad

Their other teammate, Austin Cindric, wasn’t as fortunate, losing time after a slip at the exit of the final corner. He will roll off 22nd at The Magic Mile, also fighting from below the cutline in ninth.

The three Ford drivers will lead the field to green ahead of Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, and Ross Chastain. Playoff leader Denny Hamlin will start in ninth, with Shane van Gisbergen completing the top 10.

Ad

“I got a great group of guys”: Joey Logano on pole position at New Hampshire

After securing his 33rd career pole, Joey Logano credited his #22 Team Penske crew and crew chief Paul Wolfe. He praised them for dialing in the speed that earned a prime starting spot and pit stall at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 35-year-old Connecticut native said (via Motorsport.com):

Ad

“I got a great group of guys... Paul knows how to help me get the car good and where it needs to be. It's the home track. Feels so good to run well here. It's a good starting spot, obviously. Hopefully we're able to capitalize tomorrow. We got a good pit stall, if nothing else.”

Logano began driving for Team Penske in 2013 after an underwhelming early Cup Series stint with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was paired with Paul Wolfe in 2020 following the crew chief's run with Brad Keselowski. Since joining forces, the duo has captured two championships (2022 and 2024), adding to the driver's career total of three titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.