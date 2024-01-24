Joey Logano's new paint scheme unveiled as Kevin Harvick's former sponsor joins forces with Team Penske

Joey Logano will sport a new livery with a brand new sponsor this year. After Kevin Harvick's retirement from the highest echelon of the sport last season, Team Penske's #22 crew will be seen in Hunt Brothers Pizza colors.

The popular made-to-order restaurant chain will be Logano's primary sponsor on three occasions during the 2024 season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be seen in the brand's colors during events held at Phoenix Raceway in the Spring, along with Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The multi-year partnership between Roger Penske's Cup Series team and Harvick's former sponsor was announced in December last year, with Joey Logano bound to represent the pizza brand founded in 1991.

Elaborating on the new partnership with the brand back in December 2023, Logano told Jayski.com:

"We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season. Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace, in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske. I look forward to racing the #22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season."

It remains to be seen whether Joey Logano can now regain his title as the NASCAR Cup Series champion after being held by teammate Ryan Blaney after the #12 driver's 2023 season.

Joey Logano elaborates on juggling his personal and professional life

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has one of the most demanding schedules of any job there can be. Constantly on the road, traveling from one city to another during the hectic course of a NASCAR season often takes a toll on drivers' personal lives, especially relationships within their immediate family.

Joey Logano recently elaborated on how he manages to maintain the balance between being a dad and a driver and told Autoweek:

""I don’t want to take anything away from my family when I’m with them, but I also can’t afford to not give racing 100 percent of my effort when I’m there. I’m responsible for the livelihoods of a lot of people who work on my team and depend on my performance. I have to keep my priorities aligned."

Watch Logano race as the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off next month with the famed Daytona 500.