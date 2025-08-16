Joey Logano’s team confirms whether they’ll bank on a backup Ford Mustang at Richmond Raceway

Joey Logano's team confirmed that they will not be using the backup car during the upcoming Cookout 400 race at the Richmond Raceway. The update regarding Logano surfaced after the Team Penske driver suffered a massive hit during qualifying, which damaged his Ford Mustang.

During Friday's qualifying for Sunday's Cookout 400 race at Richmond Raceway, Logano encountered a huge problem. While he was out on the flying lap, the right front tire went down, and he landed against the wall on Turn 4.

The hit damaged the right side of his #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and it is currently under maintenance. However, the #22 team confirmed that they would carry out repairs on the car and would not opt for any backup car.

The NASCAR teams generally keep two cars (one as backup) just in case the first (also known as the main) car gets wrecked and is not in a position to race. However, this didn't seem to be the case this time around for Team Penske, as they shared an update via Kelly Krandall, renowned NASCAR journalist:

"Joey Logano's team won't be using a backup car, but they'll need to do extensive work on the right side of his Ford. That will include the entire right side suspension being replaced, the toe links, and the control arms. And they will also replace the splitter."

Here's Kelly Krandall's post on X regarding Joey Logano's update:

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall Joey Logano's team won't be using a backup car, but they'll need to do extensive work on the right side of his Ford. That will include the entire right side suspension being replaced, the toe links, and the control arms. And they will also replace the splitter.

As a result of his crash, Joey Logano failed to put up a time on the sheet and will start Sunday's race from 38th place, behind Cody Ware of Rick Ware Racing. Ryan Preece of RFK Racing claimed the pole, ahead of Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing. Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott will start the race from the Top five.

How is Joey Logano performing in 2025?

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, is in 13th place in the NASCAR regular season championship with 583 points. He has claimed one victory so far this season (at Texas), and has two Top-fives and six Top-10s to his name, along with a pole.

Joey Logano (#22 Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford) races up through the esses during the Go Bowling At The Glen on August 10, 2025, at Watkins Glen International - Source: Getty

Logano faced three DNFs and led 358 laps in total in 24 races. His average start position has been 12.292, and his average finish position has been 17.167.

Logano's teammate, Ryan Blaney, is in sixth place with 710 points, while another teammate, Austin Cindric, is in 16th place with 502 points. All three Team Penske drivers have won a race apiece and have qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

