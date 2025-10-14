Joey Logano says he “almost pissed everyone off again” at Las Vegas through Team Penske’s strategy

Joey Logano entered Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, shouldering a lot of expectations, especially following his close finish at Charlotte the week prior. Nevertheless, the Penske driver was unable to salvage the top-five finish that he was expecting.However, he did pull off a respectable P6 finish, marking his 11th top-10 of the 2025 season. During his post-race interview at LVMS, Logano told the reporters that he had almost pissed everyone off again. He also reflected on his “bittersweet” day and stated how that last restart worked out for him.“We almost pissed everyone off again, can you imagine?” Joey Logano said. “Put it up there, you get up there and you’re hoping to get clean air and then you maintain. The #48 had the option to go 3-wide down the backstretch. We were pushing the #19 and going 3-wide as well.”Following that restart, Alex Bowman (driver of the #48), who was in proximity with Logano and Chase Briscoe (driver of the #19) at the time, had two options: push Briscoe or go three-wide down the backstretch. The Hendrick Motorsports driver chose to go with the first option, which ultimately took a toll on Logano’s track position. All thanks to his crew chief, Paul Wolfe’s two-tire strategy, Logano was able to regain the front row.“It’s kind of bittersweet that it’s been an okay day, but it’s obviously not good enough,” Logano continued. “All the Playoff cars hadn’t crashed. We had a great day and we nearly finished in the Top 5.”33 races into the season, Joey Logano has amassed six top fives and 11 top-10s besides a pair of poles and 542 laps led. He sits seventh in the championship standings with 4042 points to his name and a 24-point deficit on the playoffs cutoff line.Next up for Logano is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the second race of the Round of 8. Scheduled for Sunday, October 19, the 188-lap event will stream live on USA (2 pm ET onwards).Joey Logano drops a truth bomb about his Round of 8 playoffs rivalsMaking the Round of 8 is never a fluke, and Joey Logano, who happens to be the defending champion of the NASCAR Cup Series title, knows that too well. The way he sees it, the playoff field is exactly how it should be, as each driver on it has earned their spot.Leading the Round of 8 standings is Denny Hamlin, who won last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas and marked his 60th career Cup Series victory. Following Hamlin on the list are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Logano, and Ryan Blaney.“I wouldn’t say there’s any surprises in the Round of 8 here,” Joey Logano explained in a statement. “I think they’re all capable of winning the championship this year… every one of them. There’s none that are like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this guy made it this far. That’s crazy.’”“You’ve got the best eight teams going for it. It’s gonna be a battle right to the end. I don’t see a clear favorite or clear like this person is gonna kill them all. It seems like it’s gonna be close all the way to the end,” he added.There are just two races before NASCAR visits Phoenix Raceway for the grand finale Championship 4 race on November 2. As things stand, Hamlin is the only driver who is locked in for now.