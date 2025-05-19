Joey Logano sends a strong message about clear repercussions for Christopher Bell after All-Star Race drama

Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano maintained a dominant lead over the 23-car field in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, despite leading over 130 laps in the 250-lap race, the Penske driver lost out to Christopher Bell after the latter took P1 from him with less than 10 laps to go.

Bell had been making big moves up the track throughout the race to reach the frontrunners. He drove his #20 Toyota on the inside line at the short oval as he attempted to overtake the reigning champion. The move pushed Logano up the track, as he lost his track position and momentum.

After the race, Joey Logano made his intentions clear on how he would race the Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the coming weekends. In a post-race interview with Dirty Mo Media, Logano said:

"I'll just race him the same way. That's all it is. I mean, this race was for a million dollars, you know, I get it. But we race each other every week. We're like elephants, we don't forget anything."

The controversial promoters' caution significantly impacted Joey Logano’s result at NWS, as the #22 driver made a last-minute decision to stay out of the pit lane when the caution was called. The strategy helped him secure a P2 finish, while Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain rounded out the podium in third place.

Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano hasn’t delivered the results he would have hoped for in the first 12 races as he looks to defend his title. The #22 Penske driver sits ninth in the drivers' standings with 318 points and just one top-five finish. His teammate, Ryan Blaney, leads the charge for Team Penske, holding P5 in the overall standings with 362 points.

Joey Logano voices frustration at promoter's 'caution situation' affecting his All-Star Race momentum

NASCAR had announced a promoter's caution for the 2025 All-Star Race, a move several drivers criticized. However, it was ultimately the sanctioning body's decision, and it chose to add a little flair to the otherwise tedious racing on short tracks.

The promoters' caution flag waved as the race neared the 220-lap mark, which threw a spanner in the works for the reigning Cup Series champion. Following the end of the race, Logano expressed his frustration with Marcus Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, as NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip waved the promoter's caution flag at a crucial moment.

"Me and Marcus Smith aren't seeing eye-to-eye right now," Logano said, as reported by Taylor Kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the historic Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, scheduled to start at 6:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live for the very first time on Amazon Prime Video.

