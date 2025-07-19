Joey Logano is set to break Richard Petty, Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR record at Dover

Joey Logano is all set to make his 600th Cup start at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, and, at the same time, shatter a record previously held by the likes of Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin. As things stand, the Team Penske ace is going to be the youngest driver to pull off the feat.Named the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, this weekend’s race will mark the 21st event of the season. Vying for his second win of 2025, Logano will enter it 11th in the drivers' standings.Just recently, NASCAR Insights on X released a list of the youngest drivers in NASCAR history to have made their 600th Cup start. While Petty tops the list for now, Hamlin is at the bottom of the tally board.“This weekend, Joey Logano will break a 52 year old record held by Richard Petty and become the youngest driver in NASCAR HISTORY to start 600 Cup Series races,” NASCAR Insights wrote.Denny Hamlin ran his 600th race at the Indianapolis Road Course back in July 2022. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was 41 years, eight months, and 13 days old at the time. Notably, NASCAR’s NextGen car made its racing debut in 2022.Logano also won his first Cup Series championship that year. He is the reigning Cup champion and is vying for his fourth series title. Twenty races into the season, the Mustang maestro has two top fives and five top 10s to his name.When NASCAR suspended Joey Logano’s crew member for tackling Denny HamlinA fiery pit road confrontation took place between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano during the Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway back in October 2019. The two were discussing an on-track incident, which soon escalated into a shoving session.Here is footage of the fracas:To keep Hamlin from attacking Logano, the latter’s then-tire specialist, Dave Nichols Jr., dragged the JGR driver down onto the pavement. While Logano’s other crew members, like his crew chief Todd Gordon and competition director Travis Geisler, were all involved in the commotion, NASCAR found Nichols guilty of violating its behavioral guidelines.Addressing the scuffle, team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement:“I think everybody's crews try and protect their driver, and I think generally what we try and do is separate guys. But we all know emotion runs high. It's a sport that brings a lot of intensity to the racetrack. Everything you put into this, and if you see somebody do something to you that you think goes against what's best for you, there's going to be a price to pay for that.”Well, the price was Nichols staying out of the following weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. However, he was reinstated for the following week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.