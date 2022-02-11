“I’ll never forget" - Joey Logano shares heartwarming victory message on social media

Team Penske driver Joey Logano became the first NASCAR winner at the LA Coliseum with a Busch Light Clash victory. After the race, he made sure he thanked his fans and sponsors for their support.

The 31-year-old shared a heart-warming message on his official Twitter handle saying:

“Last Sunday will be a race I’ll never forget… Thanks to all my fans for the congrats messages. @Team_Penske & @FordPerformance for building a fast car. And to all my sponsors for their support. I can’t wait to keep the momentum going in Daytona! #The22In22 #NASCAR”

The race was held at the iconic LA Coliseum stadium, which also claimed the inaugural victory for the sport's new Next Gen car.

After winning the first-ever Clash at the LA Coliseum, Logano also congratulated NASCAR for organizing such an amazing event. He said:

“I can’t believe that we’re here at the LA Coliseum and we got the victory with the ol’ Shell Ford Mustang – just an amazing event. Congratulations NASCAR – it’s just a huge step in our industry to do this; put on an amazing race for everybody. This is special to get the first Next Gen win, the first win out here in the Coliseum, it’s a special one, so we’re going to have some fun and celebrate it.”

Joey Logano pips Kyle Busch for victory at Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum

Both Joey Logano and Kyle Busch fought up front for virtually the entire 150-lap event. Logano, however, took the lead on lap 116, right before a caution was shown for an incident involving Kyle Larson and Justin Haley.

Logano then led the final 35 laps on his way to winning points in front of the crowd in the stands, who were assisted by fireworks. With five rounds left, Busch, however, had his back bumper closed.

With one lap left, Busch opened wide in Turn 2 and lost, allowing Logano to take the victory by .877 seconds.

Meanwhile, Austin Dillon finished in third position, Erik Jones was fourth and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished in fifth. The remainder of the top-10 were William Byron, Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, A.J. Allmendinger and Kevin Harvick in that order.

