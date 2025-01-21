Joey Logano shares pictures from his “family road trip” to the ‘magical’ Disneyland ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Joey Logano shared pictures from his family vacation to Walt Disney World in Florida, where he spent the final few weeks before the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He also mentioned that it was a road trip, and Disney helped him make it a special experience for his family.

Most drivers prefer spending time with their families on annual vacations during the NASCAR off-season period. As the racing action returns in February, last year's Champion Joey Logano shared glimpses of his family road trip to Disney World. In a social media post appreciating the management at the place, he wrote:

"Took a few days off for a Logano Family Road Trip to @WaltDisneyWorld last week. Shout out to @Disney for helping make our experience so magical! Wished we would have taken more photos, but we were clearly caught up in all the fun," his post on X read.

Joey Logano shared pictures with his wife, Brittany Baca, and their three children: sons Hudson and Jameson and daughter Emilia, the youngest. Logano and Baca have been married for over a decade and celebrated their 10th anniversary last December.

The Team Penske driver won his third Cup Series championship at the end of the 2024 season. Logano won at Phoenix Raceway in the final race by a narrow margin against his Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney. Blaney was on the chase for a consecutive title win. However, Logano's championship was largely debated due to the nature of his qualification.

Why was the NASCAR playoff system criticized after Joey Logano's championship win?

The only criterion that matters in the current NASCAR playoff system is a win in the Regular Season to get promoted to the playoffs. It does not matter if it's one victory or five, all the drivers in the playoffs are treated equally beginning from the Round of 16. Even the smallest of mistakes can eliminate a driver even if they had a very strong campaign earlier.

This is one of the major reasons why the current playoff system is largely criticized by fans, and so was the case when Joey Logano won the championship this year.

The 34-year-old had a pretty inconsistent season in the beginning, and it wasn't until the Nashville race that he registered his first win. After that, he won two more races before winning the final race at Phoenix.

However, looking at his average finish, there was quite some controversy. He averaged somewhere around 17.1 after calculating his overall performance of the season, the lowest of any other NASCAR champion in the history of the sport.

The playoff system was also criticized by other drivers. Brad Keselowski, for example, said:

"We won four races, I think, finished 2nd at Phoenix, and missed out on the championship. You almost forget about the races you won or all the success you got… The current format, in my opinion, has some flaws."

So far, there are no plans from the officials to change the championship system. However, there have been proposals from some to rotate the final race of the year which is the ultimate championship decider to make it a little more unpredictable.

