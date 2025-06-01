Joey Logano shuts down rumors of Team Penske's strategic slowdown after triple setback at Coca-Cola 600 

No Penske driver, not even the reigning Cup champion Joey Logano, was able to deliver a top-five or even top-10 finish last week at the Coca-Cola 600. Some fans thought that team owner Roger Penske had asked his guys to take things slow, especially after what happened this year at the Indy 500.

Team Penske faced a major rule infringement scandal at the 109th Indianapolis 500, which resulted in two of their drivers, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, starting from the back of the field. It also led to the dismissal of the team’s president, managing director, and general manager.

So when none of the Penske cars finished higher than P17 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, some thought it was a strategic move by the Mooresville-based organization. However, Joey Logano explained that it was not the case.

“I think we missed a lot of things last week. Some of them were pretty obvious post-race,” Logano told reporter Kelly Crandall. “We were like, yeah, think we probably should have gone this direction. So I don't think it's necessarily that, as much as it's probably a bit of a coincidence that we missed it on a couple of pieces.”

“The timings of that...it's easy to draw conclusions pretty quickly,” he added.

The drivers have their eyes locked on the Cracker Barrel 400, which is scheduled for this Sunday, June 1, at Nashville Superspeedway. Joey Logano happens to be the defending track champion. Fans can watch the race only on Prime Video, 7 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“He’s got a ridiculous amount of natural talent”- Joey Logano spills what he needs to outshine Kyle Larson

In a recent interview, Joey Logano revealed what he needs to beat Kyle Larson, one of his greatest rivals in 2025. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has logged three wins this year already and is looking forward to bagging more.

Logano, on the other hand, has won just one race so far. Although he bested Larson’s season-best tally last year at Phoenix and got crowned the series champion, the Mustang maestro knows how talented the former Cup champion is. Speaking of which, Logano said,

“He’s got a ridiculous amount of natural talent though. He will drive that vehicle as fast as it can go. He’s really good at that. Yeah, right. And so I have to beat him on other things to beat him because if not, he’s just going to go faster than me. I gotta beat him on details. I got to beat him on the little stuff, the stuff that he won’t have the time to prep on. That’s my only chance.”

The drivers will now face off in Nashville. Both of them have won at the 1.33-mile tri-oval racetrack.

