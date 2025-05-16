Joey Logano speaks out on chatter about NASCAR All-Star Race change: “If it's not broke, don't fix it”

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has recently given his opinion on whether the annual All-Star Race should become a points-paying event in the future. Currently, it’s an exhibition-style event that lets the winner take home a whopping million-dollar cash prize.

Logano won the race last year and looks forward to defending his title in 2025. The 250-lap event has been scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. 2025 marks the event’s third straight year at the historic racetrack.

Some say it would be great to have the winner propelled into the playoffs. Joey Logano thinks so, too. But if it is working well as an exhibition-style event under the current format, the Mustang maestro would prefer leaving it unchanged.

“Would it be cool if it became a points race?" Logano said recently in a statement (via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports). “Sure. Is it working as an All-Star race? Yeah. If it's not broke, don't fix it? Maybe.”

However, Logano also pointed out that if the race is kept the same for too long, it could lose its luster and excitement.

“But I still feel like North Wilkesboro is bringing that excitement, and they're doing a good job, and the fans are showing up,” he added.

This year, the 250-lap event has been scheduled for Sunday, May 18. Fans can watch it on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The following week, NASCAR will host its 13th points-paying race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano stresses the importance of the All-Star Race

Besides the winning bonus of $1 million, the All-Star Race doesn’t benefit the regular season. But according to Joey Logano, it does have a purpose.

Points-paying or not, winning any race on NASCAR’s yearly schedule gives the drivers a much-needed momentum that can be carried over to the next racetrack they visit. Explaining the same, Logano said,

“It's a momentum type thing, maybe. For the pit crew, qualifying (with a pit stop) is cool, and that's a big piece for them trying to win the pit-stop competition.”

"The race is a bit of an all-or-nothing kind of race. You’ve got nothing to lose. You can't lose any points. You’ve got nothing to lose and a million bucks to gain. To me, it's a pretty fun race because you can race with your hair down a little bit,” he added.

Since its inception in 1985, the All-Star Race has witnessed winners like Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Jeff Gordon, and Kevin Harvick. Joey Logano himself won it twice (2016 and 2024). Notably, his 2016 victory made him the 22nd different driver to win this marquee event.

