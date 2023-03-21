Joey Logano states his theory on why there was no caution in the final lap of NASCAR’s Atlanta race

Reigning champion Joey Logano scored his first victory of the season in a last-lap thriller devoid of caution on the final lap. Logano snatched the lead from Brad Keselowski after crossing the white flag to win a deserving race, having led 140 of the 260 laps.

For a change this weekend, there was no caution in the Cup Series race on the final lap. This came in stark contrast to how Xfinity and Truck races ended. The Xfinity race witnessed a crazy finish as cars slid sideways, taking the checkered flag and creating more chaos after the race ended.

The Cup series drivers were well-behaved on the final lap. Joey Logano was surprised by the clean finish as he said in the post-race press conference:

"Yeah. I mean, it happens every time. If you watched the Truck and Xfinity race, you would probably bet on it there was going to be a caution at the end of this thing. There were a few, but they never ended up being big crashes. Everybody did a good job at avoiding them."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Add Joey Logano to those who were surprised there wasn’t a wreck on the final lap of the Cup race. He has a theory as to why: Add Joey Logano to those who were surprised there wasn’t a wreck on the final lap of the Cup race. He has a theory as to why: https://t.co/UJMLGK3Lr7

On the final lap, Joey Logano received a massive push from Corey LaJoie and Christopher Bell, but the car handled itself well, giving him the winning margin.

Logano attributed the lack of crashes to the increased grip the teams added to the cars for the Atlanta weekend. Logano elaborated on his theory, saying:

"I think one of the biggest things is everybody bolts a lot more grip into their car when they come here compared to Daytona or Talladega. They have their cars trimmed out more.

"The cars are able to take a push better, right? Think about how hard we were hitting each other. Seems to me the fix is a little bit more grip allowing everybody to be able to handle their race car."

NASCAR @NASCAR We asked @joeylogano to tell us how it all went down on the final lap. We asked @joeylogano to tell us how it all went down on the final lap. 🔊 https://t.co/gs4ecD0mLz

The two-time Cup Series champion also highlighted the absence of tire issues in the race. He praised Goodyear for producing better tires. He also addressed the lack of caution that forced all drivers to pit under the green flag stops.

Overall, the changes made to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including the resurfaced track and new pit entry rules, have worked well for the Cup Series race.

Joey Logano leads the driver's standings

With the win in Atlanta, Joey Logano secured his playoff berth while simultaneously taking the lead in the driver's standings. Logano, with 177 points, edged out Christopher Bell by a single point.

Ross Chastain occupies the third position, five points adrift of the leader at 172 points. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski round off the top five positions.

Other drivers to qualify for the playoffs include Kyle Busch in seventh position, William Byron 28th, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12th in the standings.

Poll : 0 votes