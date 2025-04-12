Joey Logano talks about Bristol’s “bada** factor” that makes it so special to race

Joey Logano exclaimed about the “bada** factor” of the Last Great Colosseum and talked about how special the place is for the racing world. He said that Bristol Motor Speedway has always put on “great racing”.

Ad

The #22 driver for Team Penske won the Daytona 500 in 2015, and Cup Series championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024. Logano has secured 36 Cup Series wins ranking him at 26th in the all-time list. He joined Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch to become one of only four drivers to achieve 25+ wins before turning 30. In 2024, Logano won his third championship which was a third consecutive title for his team with Ryan Blaney winning the final race in 2023. Despite having an average finish of 17.1, Logano showcased his team and his tactical brilliance by winning four races and the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

Trending

Joey Logano, in his media availability, said (via Speedway Digest):

“I feel like everyone should know that answer when they walk into this place. I feel like it’s all written right on its face. When you walk in I like to cross over the track instead of going through the tunnel because you get the full experience and it’s the wow factor, it’s the bada** factor of what this place is. I think that’s what stands out, whether it’s the fans all the way around here."

Ad

"It’s the Last Great Colosseum, that’s what it is and then obviously the racing it puts on, it puts on great racing. Last night, the Truck race was a pretty good race to watch, lots of interesting things happening, whether it’s strategy or moving around the racetrack. I just think it’s always put on a pretty cool race.”

Ad

Joey Logano remains a strong contender with him ranking ninth in the Cup Series drivers' standings. The Team Penske superstar has achieved 232 points, with one top-ten finish so far. The driver has an active streak of winning races in each calendar year of his career with him being at 13 consecutive years.

Team Penske will also want to continue its streak of consecutive titles and the pressure is on him to perform well and reach the Championship 4 again.

Ad

Joey Logano addressed concern over Team Penske's mechanical failures with faith in the team

Joey Logano addressed concerns about recent mechanical failures within Team Penske, particularly Ryan Blaney's three consecutive DNFs, two of which were due to engine issues. Logano acknowledged the concerns but expressed confidence in the team's ability to identify and resolve the problems.

He emphasized that pushing the limits to find advantages can sometimes lead to failures but that these situations provide valuable lessons.

Ad

"I mean, of course, we are but what am I going to do about it? You know, you just got to kind of understand the processes and some of it's just a matter of, like, you push things, you're trying to find advantages somehow, right? You're gonna push things to the ragged edge, and when they happen, sometimes you're gonna push it to failure, and you learn a lesson and you move on," Logano said via Bob Pockrass.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano highlighted that the issues were not simply due to broken parts and that the team is diligently working to understand the underlying causes. He trusts the expertise of the team members and relies on the data they provide him. He believes the recent incidents are coincidental and that the team's proactive approach to finding weaknesses will ultimately lead to solutions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More