Joey Logano talks about being a "crash test dummy" at Daytona 500 duel race

Joey Logano suffered a hard crash during qualifying for the Daytona 500 in the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2. While the Great American Race marks the official debut of the Next Gen cars, the lead-up to it also marked their first proper crash.

Fortunately, the 31-year-old emerged unscathed from his car. When questioned about how he felt and how similar it was to past crashes, Logano said:

“I feel OK. I feel fine. I got out and I feel fine. That’s a good sign. I hit the wall fairly hard and got out no problem. That part is good if there’s a positive to it. I don’t want to be the crash test dummy, but definitely was today.”

The Team Penske driver will now have to use his backup car for Sunday’s race. While taking the blame for the crash upon himself, Logano said:

“They’re two different things, but this one was my fault. I don’t think the [last year’s Daytona] 500 was my fault, but this one was.”

Joey Logano’s crash brought out the only caution flag not just of the duel, but of the night, with Duel 1 being a tepid affair. While Roush Fenway driver Chris Buescher went top of the leaderboard for Duel 2, his team-mate Brad Keselowski won Duel 1, making it a sweep for their team.

Joey Logano sees positives and negatives to Daytona 500 crash

Joey Logano was leading the pack during Duel 2 until his crash at turn 2 on the final lap. He ended up into the wall when trying to block a charging Chris Buescher, who made a move on the inside.

nascarman @nascarman_rr Joey Logano has had bad luck at the summer Daytona race. He's raced in 12 Coke Zero 400s and 2016 was the only year he wasn't involved in a crash. He's been a part of 14 wrecks since 2009, the most of all drivers. Joey Logano has had bad luck at the summer Daytona race. He's raced in 12 Coke Zero 400s and 2016 was the only year he wasn't involved in a crash. He's been a part of 14 wrecks since 2009, the most of all drivers. https://t.co/ZK2WoYDmCQ

Despite the crash spoiling his run so far, Logano was pragmatic in his recollections of the incident. He claimed the fact that he could walk out of the crash safe and fine could be considered a positive outcome. What was negative, however, was the work it had put on his team. He said:

“I just messed up. The worst part is I put our team in a bad spot trying to fix this thing or get another car. I got the 21 too in it, so it’s a dumb mistake.”

On Sunday, Team Penske and their driver will be looking to get ahead of this crash and deliver a good performance in the Daytona 500 race.

