"It's been a pretty sore week" - Joey Logano talks about all his hits at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and after.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano was over the moon after clinching the Darlington race early last May 8. However, since then, things seem to have taken a U-turn as he has only recorded one top-five finish in The Star Race.

In the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600, Joey had all hopes of taking a top-five finish before he was eliminated in a terrifying wreck in the final overtime. After the event, he was appointed as one of the drivers who participated in the 2022 Goodyear Tire Test at Michigan Speedway earlier this week.

The Tire testing event still didn’t pan out as expected after he experienced a flat tire before the completion of the event, which was another blow for him. In a recent interview, the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford driver talked about his rough week, referring to it as a “pretty sore week.”

Speaking in a clip posted by Fox’s Bob Pockrass on his Twitter account, Logano’s disappointments can be felt in his nervous laughs. Logano said:

“It had really bad luck with electric or flat and Michigan and collaborated again. It’s been a rough week for me, it’s been a pretty sore week for me.”

The 600-mile event marked his fourth DNFs of the season after back-to-back DNFs at Bristol and Talladega, respectively. Though he began the event from the back, he had a pretty good run as he sat in the top 10 in both overtimes.

How Joey Logano performed during the qualifying session at World Wide Technology Raceway

As NASCAR waits for the green flag to inaugurate their first Cup Series race, Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday. Joey Logano has had a pretty good start to the practice session as well as the qualifying race.

Joey Logano and his two teammates had the fastest cars, taking the top three during the practice session. However, tables were overturned during the qualifying race, and only one of his teammates, Austin Cindric, made it to the top five.

Logano settled on Pole 7 behind the reigning winner Denny Hamlin, who will take the green flag on Pole 6.

It will be his first time to hit World Wide Technology, formerly known as Gateway, since 19th July 2008, when he competed in NASCAR Nationwide Series. On top of that, he will be fighting to enter the short-list of drivers with two wins this season.

Following a disheartening weekend in Charlotte, Logano hopes he will be in a position to do things differently this time around.

