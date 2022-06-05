×
Create
Notifications

"It's been a pretty sore week" - Joey Logano talks about all his hits at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and after.

Joey Logano prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
monicahdnjeri
monicahdnjeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 05, 2022 09:59 PM IST

Team Penske driver Joey Logano was over the moon after clinching the Darlington race early last May 8. However, since then, things seem to have taken a U-turn as he has only recorded one top-five finish in The Star Race.

In the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600, Joey had all hopes of taking a top-five finish before he was eliminated in a terrifying wreck in the final overtime. After the event, he was appointed as one of the drivers who participated in the 2022 Goodyear Tire Test at Michigan Speedway earlier this week.

The Tire testing event still didn’t pan out as expected after he experienced a flat tire before the completion of the event, which was another blow for him. In a recent interview, the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford driver talked about his rough week, referring to it as a “pretty sore week.”

Speaking in a clip posted by Fox’s Bob Pockrass on his Twitter account, Logano’s disappointments can be felt in his nervous laughs. Logano said:

“It had really bad luck with electric or flat and Michigan and collaborated again. It’s been a rough week for me, it’s been a pretty sore week for me.”
Joey Logano on his week of hard hits (end of the 600 and at Michigan tire test) and his take on the 600 finish.He was sore but still managed some smiles and nervous laughs: https://t.co/wweVehIylh

Story continues below ad

The 600-mile event marked his fourth DNFs of the season after back-to-back DNFs at Bristol and Talladega, respectively. Though he began the event from the back, he had a pretty good run as he sat in the top 10 in both overtimes.

How Joey Logano performed during the qualifying session at World Wide Technology Raceway

As NASCAR waits for the green flag to inaugurate their first Cup Series race, Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday. Joey Logano has had a pretty good start to the practice session as well as the qualifying race.

Qualifying is set for tomorrow’s race at @WWTRaceway. I’ll start 7th in my No. 22 @shellracingus @Pennzoil @FordPerformance #MustangSunday - 3:30pm ET on @FS1 https://t.co/WxpI3EB8SQ

Story continues below ad

Joey Logano and his two teammates had the fastest cars, taking the top three during the practice session. However, tables were overturned during the qualifying race, and only one of his teammates, Austin Cindric, made it to the top five.

Logano settled on Pole 7 behind the reigning winner Denny Hamlin, who will take the green flag on Pole 6.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be his first time to hit World Wide Technology, formerly known as Gateway, since 19th July 2008, when he competed in NASCAR Nationwide Series. On top of that, he will be fighting to enter the short-list of drivers with two wins this season.

Following a disheartening weekend in Charlotte, Logano hopes he will be in a position to do things differently this time around.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी