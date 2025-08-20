Joey Logano and Team Penske bring NASCAR energy to Clemson Tigers Football

Joey Logano and Team Penske teamed up to visit the Clemson Tigers at the Allen N Reeves Football Complex. This has come after Logano and his team competed at the Richmond Raceway Cup Series race last weekend.The Clemson Tigers is a football team from Clemson University. They compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Currently, they are one of the elite football programs in the United States.Clemson Tigers football shared a series of photos recently from their official Instagram account, where they showcased how Joey Logano and Team Penske got involved with the footballers to try out a joint operation — pit stop.As per the post, the footballers got into the attire of pit crew and tried a pit stop with the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Joey Logano's NASCAR Cup Series car. Sharing the post, Clemson football wrote on Instagram:&quot;And Gentlemen, start your engines.&quot;Here is the Instagram post that showcased Joey Logano and Team Penske's visit to the Clemson Tigers football team: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing his victory at Texas, Logano qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs, where he will have the chance to defend his title. Interestingly, all three Team Penske drivers viz. Logano, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric won at least one race to see themselves in the next round.The Team Penske drivers were enormously successful in 2024 as Logano claimed the championship, while Ryan Blaney ended up as runner-up. Blaney is the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, which makes Team Penske the most successful team in the most prominent form of stock car racing in the last three years.How is Joey Logano performing in 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season?NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) races during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway - Source: ImagnJoey Logano is currently in 12th place in the regular season championship with 616 points after 25 races. He has a race win, three Top 5s and seven Top 10s to his name. Logano's average start position has been 13.32 and his average finish position has been 16.64.Apart from the victory at the Texas Motor Speedway, the Team Penske driver's best performance has come at Richmond and Nashville, where he finished in fourth place. Besides this, he also came home in second place at the NASCAR All-Star race.Logano's teammates, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric are in fifth and 15th positions, with 756, and 543 points, respectively. NASCAR moves to Daytona beach up next for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway next week.William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports is leading the regular season championship with 839 points, ahead of his teammate, Chase Elliott, who is on 771 points.