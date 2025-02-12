Joey Logano treasures Mario Andretti’s autograph and its heartfelt message from childhood

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recently interviewed for a Q&A regarding a variety of topics. One of them included what Logano's first autograph was when he was a kid, to which he reflected on how much he cherishes the autograph from a particular motorsports icon.

In an article by The Athletic motorsports insider Jeff Gluck, the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford was asked about topics ranging from racing-related things to other stuff off the track. The first question asked by the insider was whom he got his first racing autograph from as a youngster.

Logano recalled receiving an autograph from racing legend Mario Andretti. The former Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 winner wrote a personal message to the young Logano.

"So the first autograph I got wasn’t handed to me by the actual athlete. It was from my grandfather, who met Mario Andretti. Mario signed his hero card and wrote, “Keep chasing your dreams.” And it said, “To Joey.” I still have it. It’s the coolest. The background of that is so cool because now I know Mario. I think it’s amazing he knows my name — that’s kind of crazy," Joey Logano said.

Logano has certainly made a name for himself since that day as he's now a three-time Cup Series champion with 36 Cup victories. In 2024, Logano won four races, three of which were in the playoffs, en route to his third Cup Series title. The 34-year-old is one of only 10 drivers to have won three Cup titles. Perhaps most impressive, Logano utilized the playoff system to his advantage as he only mounted a 17.1 average finish on the season, the lowest of any champion in history.

Joey Logano seeking second Daytona 500 win this Sunday

Ten years ago, Joey Logano picked up one of the biggest wins of his NASCAR career when he was the victor in the 2015 Daytona 500. Now, the three-time Cup Series champion will aim to win his second Daytona 500 this Sunday.

Logano led 31 of the race's 203 laps in his #22 Team Penske machine en route to winning his first Daytona 500. Since then, Logano has scored three top fives in "The Great American Race," including a runner-up finish to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2023. If he were to win this year, Logano would become just the 13th driver to win multiple Daytona 500s.

The 2025 Cup Series season will be Logano's 13th year behind the wheel at Team Penske. He won all three of his Cup championships with the organization in 2018, 2022, and 2024. Logano's teammate, Ryan Blaney, won the 2023 Cup Series title, making Team Penske the holder of the last three Cup Series titles.

