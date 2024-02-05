Joey Logano on Ty Gibbs' "history" of run-ins with the Team Penske driver: "Not a good idea for him"

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum kick-started rivalries for the upcoming season, one of which came in the form of Team Penske driver Joey Logano's run-in with Ty Gibbs.

The two-time Cup Series champion was seemingly agitated with the second-year driver from the Joe Gibbs Racing camp as the duo exchanged heated words after the exhibition-style event came to an end.

Joey Logano did not seem to like Ty Gibbs' way of pushing the former champion and claimed Gibbs to have "used him up" during the race which race ahead of schedule. Logano elaborated further and said in an interview with NASCAR:

"He just used me up, all the way to the wall. There's a fine line pushing each other up a little bit racing for a win and using me up with the history that he has with me. Not a good idea for him."

Despite his run-ins with Ty Gibbs during the event, Joey Logano managed to finish the race in an ultimate P4 spot, just missing out on the top 3. Meanwhile, Gibbs finished in P18 after spinning out late in the race, handing his early advantage to teammate Denny Hamlin, who was followed by Kyle Busch and defending champion Ryan Blaney in the top 3.

Ty Gibbs elaborates on his tussle with Joey Logano during 2024 Busch Light Clash

Ty Gibbs spoke about how he felt from his point of view after the opening event of the season, especially regarding the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's tussle with former champion Joey Logano on the track.

The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver elaborated in a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"Just mad that I ran him up. It's hard racing at the end, this place is really hard to get your tires warm once a caution comes out. I just got in there deep and washed up into him and just kind of got all tangled up after that."

Both drivers will now be seen going against each other as NASCAR heads to the iconic Daytona International Speedway for the famed Daytona 500 later this month.