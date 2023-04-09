Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano took the checkered flag for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday (April 8). Logano won the race in dominant fashion, adding another accolade to his NASCAR career.

With his second Truck race win, Joey Logano has completed the NASCAR trifecta at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Ford driver has won a race on the half-mile track in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

Joey Logano looked supremely confident driving on the dirt in Bristol as he left his competitors in the dust. Driving the #66 Ford Truck for Thorsport Racing, he won both stages and led 138 of the 150 laps in the race. Starting in fourth position, Logano gained the lead on the second lap and looked unstoppable from then onwards.

Logano's most recent Cup Series win in Bristol came in the inaugural race of the Food City Dirt Race in 2021. The #22 Team Penske driver took the checkered flag for the race in a high-attrition race.

The 32-year-old won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2015 in a similar fashion to his latest Truck Series win. He led every lap of the 300-lap race en route to victory. This win was on a concrete track at BMS, unlike his latest wins on the dirt.

With his latest Truck race win, Joey Logano has scored two wins from eight starts in the series. He has won 30 races in Xfinity Series and 32 races in the Cup Series.

Joey Logano didn't 'learn anything' from the NASCAR Truck race

Joey Logano cruised to victory in the NASCAR Truck race on Saturday after the Cup Series regular had signed up for the race to get some extra miles on the dirt.

However, the two-time Cup Series champion didn't get the opportunity to race anyone as he led the race for most of the duration. He said in a post-race interview:

"I’m not sure I learned anything for tomorrow because I didn’t get to race a whole bunch, but it was fun leading all the laps."

Logano was joined by his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, who took on the role of the spotter for the #66 Truck. Speaking about his teammate, Logano added:

"I had a great spotter up there in [Ryan] Blaney, he was up there spotting for me, and he kept it entertaining and light-hearted, and a little bit of fun too."

Even the regular drivers from Thorsport Racing weren't a match for Logano's speed and skill on the dirt track. Ty Majeski in #98 Ford was Logano's closest competitor. The defending Cup Series champion kept him at bay on the final restart to win the race.

