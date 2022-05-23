"If we can’t win, glad he could win it for everyone" - Joey Logano upbeat about Ryan Blaney's win at All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano’s team, Team Penske, had a fantastic weekend at Texas Motor Speed, collecting a clean 1, 3, and 4 finish. As Ryan Blaney drove his Ford Mustang #12 to the checkered flag, Joey Logano, on the other hand, made sure he added a third top-five finish to Team Penske's collection.

Following an epic performance all day, Logano could not hide his joy after meeting with the reporters. In a pre-race interview, the #22 congratulated his pit crew as well as the winner of the day and his teammate, Ryan Blaney.

In his statement, Logano said:

“First off, congrats to my guys on pit road winning the pit crew challenge tonight. Those guys have been working extremely hard and that was a great effort. It was good to have ourselves in a position to start first, second and third as a team at the beginning of the last stage. Congrats to my teammate Ryan Blaney on the win, if we can’t win, glad he could win it for everyone at Team Penske.”

Logano and his teammates took control of the race in the third and final stages. At the start of stage three, Logano was on pole three with Ryan Blaney taking the lead, followed by Daniel Suarez.

With 15 laps to go, Blaney was still holding the lead. Logano then stretched to position five, pushing Suarez into the winner's circle as Denny Hamlin entered the picture, running in the top three trying to edge Austin Cindric.

Logano managed to edge Suarez during the final restart, taking fourth place and sending Suarez to fifth. Eventually, Blaney collected the win, Austin finished 3rd, and Suarez closed out the top-five finishers.

Joey Logano collected his first career win at Darlington with a controversial move

Joey Logano was the first to deliver a win for Team Penske at NASCAR’s pre-season race at the LA Coliseum on February 6th, 2022. Logano then collected his first win of the 2022 Cup Series at Goodyear 400 in Darlington.

The win, however, didn’t come without some controversy as he made an aggressive move towards William Byron, who was leading in the final stages, sending the latter to 12th place. The move left Byron fuming as he went on to term Logano a "moron" and an "idiot".

