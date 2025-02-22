Joey Logano uses marriage analogy to resolve any dispute with teammate Ryan Blaney after Daytona wreck: “It’s like a conflict with your spouse”

Three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano reflected on his move in last Sunday's Daytona 500 that triggered a multi-car wreck, collecting himself and teammate Ryan Blaney. The driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford compared talking things over with a teammate after a crash like one would with their spouse.

Logano's comments were brought to light by NASCAR analyst Danielle Trotta, who posted a snippet of the interview to X and penned a caption that read:

"Logano on the move he and Ricky made at Daytona and how he settled that w Blaney the following days as a teammate getting caught up in that wreck. #NASCAR"

Logano aimed to make a three-wide pass underneath Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s #47 car. However, the two made contact, which set off a multi-car incident. While Blaney was collected in the wreck, he managed to finish the 500-mile event, while Logano's damage was too severe to continue.

Trotta asked Logano how he handles situations with teammates when things go wrong on the racetrack. The 2015 Daytona 500 winner used a marriage analogy to describe how he manages issues with teammates.

"I think it's just like any other conflict you have with your spouse, right? Where is the intention? Is the intention to wreck your teammate? Absolutely not. Does it go against any of our rules we come up as a team with on how we win speedways? No, it did not. Does it suck? Absolutely. It still hurts, but I can look at that move three different ways. The move, in my mind, is still the right move to try and get in front of Ricky there. Ricky and I had a conversation about it and feels the same as me. When we talked about it, he agreed, so it's just what it is," Joey Logano said.

Ryan Blaney qualified on the pole for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta, while Joey Logano will roll off fourth. The Connecticut native is the defending winner at Atlanta as he won the playoff opener there last season. The win was en route to Logano capturing his third Cup Series title.

Joey Logano seeking fourth NASCAR Cup Series title in 2025

While the Daytona 500 didn't pan out for Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford still has a lot to race for this season. Having won his third Cup Series title last year, he will have his sights set on glory once again this season.

Logano will look to join elite NASCAR company and be one of only five drivers to win four Cup Series championships in 2025.

A fourth Cup title would tie Logano with Jeff Gordon as the only two four-time champions. It would also put Logano within three championships of the all-time record set by Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, and the late Dale Earnhardt, who all have seven titles.

