Joey Logano visits Super Motocross series ahead of WWT Raceway playoff race 

Joey Logano attended the SuperMotocross event in North Carolina with his family. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion made the stop ahead of this weekend’s Round of 16 playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The off-road motorcycle racing series is in town for its World Championship Playoff 1 this Saturday at zMAX Dragway. Logano took in Friday’s practice session instead, where current points leader Justin Cooper topped the charts with the fastest lap in Free Practice 1.

In an Instagram story, Joey Logano asked if there was an extra bike he could use to drive around the dirt track, writing:

“Anyone got an extra bike laying around for a few hot laps?”

Joey Logano's Instagram story - Source: @joeylogano via @supermotocross on IG

After the SMX event, Joey Logano is arriving in Madison, Illinois, for 240 laps of racing at the 1.25-mile track. Driving the #22 Team Penske Ford, the practice session will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET.

The race will commence on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is the second-to-last Round of 16 event preceding the Bristol night race next week.

As it stands, Logano is three points below the playoff cutline in 13th, narrowly ahead of Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry. If he concludes the weekend strong, he has a chance to leapfrog Chase Elliott (+9) and Shane van Gisbergen (+3) to move back into contention to defend his title.

“It pisses me off”: Joey Logano on criticisms over his championship amid playoff format debate

Joey Logano admitted he gets frustrated by the criticism surrounding his championship win under NASCAR’s controversial playoff format. Still, he expressed confidence in his speed and team, insisting they would be capable of winning it all even if the format were to change.

For context, Logano wasn’t statistically the best driver of the 2024 season, as Kyle Larson dominated with the most wins and laps led by a wide margin. Logano’s playoff run also stirred controversy when he was reinstated after initially being eliminated, a result of Alex Bowman failing post-race inspection at the Charlotte Roval.

During the NASCAR Playoff media day, the 35-year-old driver told Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck:

“It pisses me off. Absolutely. Ticks me off all the time. But I'm also like fine, change it. We'll go win it again. That's got to be your attitude with it. I mean I think it I mean most likely right there there'll be some kind of adjustment more than likely at some point. You just see what it is and you adapt to that and then you do what it takes to win that.” [1:22:10]

Joey Logano during the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

This season marks the third straight year a Team Penske driver has claimed the championship. Logano secured the title in 2022 before his teammate Ryan Blaney dethroned him in 2023. He regained the crown in 2024, though that victory came with controversy due to the playoff circumstances.

