Watch: Joey Logano wrecks his car at turn 2 of Daytona 500 duel race after “dumb mistake”

Joey Logano has been riding high since the Team Penske driver won the inaugural Clash at LA Coliseum. The #22 Ford Mustang driver went into the Daytona 500 weekend aiming to replicate his success. His hopes, however, were shattered when he crashed into the wall on the final lap of the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2.

What makes the incident further unfortunate for Joey Logano is the fact that he was leading for most of the race. On the final lap, however, he threw a late block on Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford Mustang, only to find himself in the wall. The 31-year-old was trying to defend his position from Buescher, who was trying to pass on the inside when the incident occurred. Buescher eventually went on to win Duel 2.

Although it was the first time the Next Gen car was wrecked this hard, Logano emerged from the crash unscathed. Amidst NASCAR’s constant introduction of safety measures in the sport, this incident further proved the strong chassis construction of the new cars.

Joey Logano claims 2022 Daytona 500 crash was ‘his fault’

Joey Logano’s crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2 was completely his fault, claims the driver. The crash was reminiscent of the one he had last year at the same event. On being questioned about the similarities between the two, Logano said:

“No, it’s two different things. But this one was my fault. It’s not like the [last year’s] 500 was my fault. But this one was… Dumb mistake, it’s all there is to it. I’m not perfect.”

The driver was predictably disappointed with the incident, saying:

“Yeah, I mean I knew I was the leader, it was a bit of a setback… [I] didn’t think the [car#]17 was gonna run that quick… he wasn’t, he didn’t fall back that far. And he came to me so fast, and I reacted and tried to block it. I should’ve just let it happen, and tried to race from there.”

While his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was not totaled in the crash, Joey Logano will still have to use the backup car for Sunday's Daytona 500 race.

