John Force admits nerves as Brittany breaks her own NHRA record with 343.16 mph pass: "The girl got it done"

Brittany Force's father and Funny Car legend, John Force, revealed he was nervous after she added a new national record. The two‑time Top Fuel champion clocked an all‑time NHRA top speed of 343.16 mph in qualifying at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.Team owner and 16-time Funny Car Champion John later admitted he felt anxious as she fired up that run.&quot;Makes me a little nervous. The girl got it done,&quot; John said.At Sonoma Raceway, Brittany Force completed the run with a track record 3.645-second pass at 1,000 feet and registered 304.94 mph at the eighth‑mile mark. Earlier this month, Brittany also reset her own NHRA top speed record at Seattle, where she posted 341.85 mph in the semifinals. That mark eclipsed her earlier record of 341.59 mph at Charlotte in April and her previous top speed of 341.42 mph at Epping in early June.With the 343.16 mph run, Brittany now holds nine of the top 10 fastest Top Fuel speeds in NHRA.&quot;No, I can get it there&quot; - Brittany Force shares doubt over record 343 mphBrittany Force joined Top Fuel in 2013 as John Force Racing (JFR) first entry in that class. Her father founded JFR in 1990 and built one of NHRA's most successful drag‑racing teams. As an owner‑driver, John holds 157 NHRA Funny Car wins, 16 NHRA championships, and one AHRA title.Brittany was the first driver to win a championship for JFR in a classification in the Top Fuel category. She earned her first pro event victory in 2016 at the Gatornationals in Florida and has won two world titles (2017 and 2022). She became just the second woman ever to win a Top Fuel championship, after Shirley Muldowney in 1982.This Friday, Brittany's qualifying performance for the second straight week gave her the No. 1 starting position for Sunday's 37th NHRA Sonoma Nationals. The 39‑year‑old shared her appreciation for her team and talked about how she thought the 343 mph was a joke.&quot;I have to credit (crew chiefs) David Grubnic and John Collins and the whole team. I'm so proud of them. This is incredible,&quot; Brittany Force said.&quot;On that run, it actually moved around a little, and I thought about taking my foot out of it for a second, and then I said, 'No, I can get it there.' I couldn’t hear anything on my radio, and then they repeated the 343 speed, and I thought they were joking. I’m so pumped and so excited to do this in front of all the fans here,&quot; she added.The Nitro Eliminations Round 1 for the Top Fuel and Funny Car is expected to start at 10:30 am on July 27.