John Force Racing confronts the Indiana crisis with a statement on their ‘severely’ unfortunate ordeal

Recently, the NHRA drag racing team John Force Racing shared an unfortunate news after a tornado tore through Indiana on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The team's race shop in Brownsburg was "severely" damaged by the tornado. The NHRA team wrote a heartfelt message to the racing community for their support.

In the past five days, the tornado has struck the residents of Brownsburg twice, causing significant damage. According to a report by Competition Plus, 50 units will be deployed from Jasper, Vincennes, and Seymour for recovery and damage assessments. Additionally, units from Bedford, Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Chandler may be deployed if necessary.

John Force Racing provided an update about their workshop situation by posting on X:

“Our Brownsburg Race Shop suffered severe storm and water damage last night, and as we continue to work on it as safely and efficiently as possible, JFR wants to thank every team and individual who stopped by to help or reached out last night and today to check on our employees and shop."

The NHRA drag racing team also expressed their gratitude to the racing community for their assistance:

“We are a racing community and family, and it was felt and seen in action in the last 24 hours."

Several educational institutions and over 59,000 Hoosiers are experiencing electrical outages and have switched to online learning programs for the time being.

The team has been part of the series for more than 30 years, securing two Top Fuel and 21 Funny Car championships. Castrol has served as the primary sponsor for the team for the past 30 years, while Ford has been the engine provider for over 20 years.

The NHRA series will compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the coming week. After the Vegas event, the series will move on to zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

John Force Racing's performance in the 2025 season so far

Home to 23 NHRA champions, John Force Racing features three drivers this season. Their current lineup includes two-time Fuel champion Brittany Force, Funny Car driver Austin Prock, and Jack Beckman. The previous lineup also included John Force; however, he was involved in a massive crash last season, which has kept him out of action.

John Force Racing's Austin Prock, piloting the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS, holds fifth place with 171 points in the Funny Car division. His teammate, Jack Beckman, driving the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS, leads the standings with 271 points, a 100-point advantage over Prock after the first three events of the 2025 season.

In the Top Fuel division, two-time champion Brittany Force ranks fourth in the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series standings. The Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster driver has secured 202 points, sitting one spot above former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.

