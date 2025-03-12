John Force’s daughter Brittany exudes optimism despite 'unfortunate' NHRA ordeal

NHRA Legend John Force's daughter Brittany Force recently shared her positive thoughts despite an unfortunate result in last weekend's NHRA Gator Nationals at Gainesville Raceway. Force was eliminated by former Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, ending her day in Florida.

John Force is widely regarded as one of the greatest NHRA racers of all time. Since his Funny Car debut in 1971, he has amassed 16 NHRA championships and one AHRA title. His daughter, Brittany Force, followed in his footsteps, making her NHRA debut in 2013 as the first Top Fuel driver for John Force Racing. Since then, she has claimed two Top Fuel championships and 16 career victories.

Although Brittany was eliminated by Tony Stewart, she secured the fastest speed in the 1/8th mile, running at 302.69 in the practice session. Making a note of that, the 38-year-old dragster shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

The first race of the @nhra season is in the books. It may not be the way our @monsterenergy team wanted to start, but I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction. During testing, this team ran 302.69 mph to the 1/8th mile. That is something we are all very proud of." wrote John Force's daughter

"After only 2 qualifying runs, we ended up in the 6th position going into race day. Unfortunately, we got beat first round as we smoked early. We learned we overcompensated in some areas in concern of driving into shake. With the Gator Nationals behind us, I’m excited about this team and the entire season ahead of us! We will be ready for the next one!" she added

NHRA is now headed to the Firebird Motorsports Park in Arizona where the NHRA veteran's daughter will compete next. The event is scheduled to start on March 21, with tickets available on the official NHRA website.

NHRA's John Force Racing renews major sponsorship deal with NASCAR powerhouse Rick Hendrick

For the 2025 NHRA season, John Force Racing has extended its partnership with HendrickCars.com. As part of the renewed deal, the sponsorship will be featured on three JFR dragsters, including two-time NHRA champion Brittany Force, where it will take center stage as the primary sponsor for two events.

Following the announcement, the CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group Rick Hendrick reflected on the decision to return as a sponsor with the NHRA outfit.

“I’ve had a lifelong passion for drag racing. It’s how I first fell in love with motorsports, going to the local dragstrip with my dad. I’ve been a fan of John and his family for a long time, and our company is proud to partner with everyone at John Force Racing. They’re terrific representatives of HendrickCars.com, and we look forward to another exciting season.” said HMS' owner

The other drivers who would feature under the HendrickCars banner are Austin Prock and Jack Beckman. Meanwhile, NASCAR will return to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend.

