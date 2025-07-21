John Force’s daughter Brittany Force makes NHRA history at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort

NHRA veteran John Force’s daughter, Brittany Force, drew eyeballs as she shattered her own track record during Sunday’s 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals. But her 340.82-mph run wasn’t the only reason the audience was left stunned.

The 39-year-old’s Monster Energy Top Fuel dragster cranked up a speed of 340.82 miles per hour on a 3.69 pass during the final event, which was enough to defeat her fellow racer, Ida Zetterström. However, it’s that same 340 mph run through which Brittany Force made history.

As per reports, it was the third fastest pass in the sport's history. Reflecting on the same, the California born driver told the reporters,

“We're putting 340s on the board, which is great for the fans, but our main focus is getting three more win lights.”

The second round of Top Fuel pairings has already been set. The field will be set as follows: Doug Kalitta versus Justin Ashley, Brittany Force versus Anton Brown, and Shawn Langdon versus former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.

Stewart, who is in his sophomore season driving the TSR Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster, is the current leader in points with 848 points under his belt. Rounding up the top five positions are Langdon, Ashley, Kalitta, and Brown.

Brittany Force sits sixth in the 2025 NHRA driver standings with 592 points to her name. Next up for the younger driver is the DENSO Sonoma NHRA Nationals. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 27, fans can watch the feature live on NHRA.tv from 11 am PST onwards.

John Force gets real on his potential NHRA return following a 2024 accident

John Force will not return behind the wheel anytime soon, as he is still shaken by the 2024 crash at Virginia Motorsports Park, which left him with a traumatic brain injury. Although the legendary driver seems to be doing better physically, tackling the mental aspect of rehab is particularly challenging.

In an interview with KTLA Sports (quoted by Autoweek), the 157-time winner said,

“Even if I don’t drive, and probably won’t, I love the sport. I love NHRA. I love traveling the country, going to a new town every week. And I hate giving that up, because it’s been my whole life since high school.”

“I'm probably too old to be driving, and I don’t know if the doctors will ever let me drive again. Don’t know that I want to. I don’t know if a doctor will take me off, but I’m good now. Rehab is my mind. It’s a lot of work, and I was already screwed up as a driver, as a person.People say, ‘He hasn’t changed much, has he?’ But that’s just the way I always was, coffeed up and wired up," John Force added.

Being able to drive for so long was a boon, according to the veteran NHRA icon, and needless to say, the legend considers himself lucky. John Force is currently undergoing outpatient therapy while regaining his physical and cognitive abilities.

