John Force’s daughter Brittany Force reveals her ‘favorite’ NHRA moments at her home track

Brittany Force, daughter of NHRA legend John Force, recently returned to her home track, the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California. Competing in the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, she shared some photos showcasing her favorite moments from the event.

Ad

Force shares a notable history with the track, marking the site of her professional debut in 2013. Moreover, she secured her first championship in 2017 at the same venue.

On April 5, Brittany Force uploaded a carousel of images on Instagram, starting with her friends and family at home track. The following slides revealed her racing moments from the weekend, while the final one unveiled the presence of her father, John Force.

"Favorites from home track"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Speaking ahead of the event, the two-time Top-Fuel world champion shared her personal connection with the track and said (as quoted by Drag Illustrated):

“I love this racetrack because it always has such a nostalgic feel to me. My sisters and I grew up at the Pomona dragstrip, riding in my dad’s tow car with his crew guys and watching race day from the stands," she said.

Ad

Driving the Monster Energy Dragster, Force secured the No.1 qualifying position with a 3.646-second run at 334.82 mph. However, she was defeated in the semi-finals by Clay Millican, who went on to win his maiden of the season.

Additionally, the JFR driver competed in the All-Star Callout, where she reached the final round but was defeated by 2023 world champion Doug Calitta. The result marked Brittany's third runner-up finish in four years at the Top Fuel Bonus race.

Ad

When Brittany Force revealed her feelings on returning to the racetrack

In June 2024, Brittany Force's father, John Force, experienced a severe crash during the NHRA Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park. Accompanying her father's initial recovery, Brittany missed the subsequent race in Norwalk, Ohio.

Making her return at the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle, Brittany opened up on her comeback, following her father's accident.

Ad

“I'm glad to get back to the racetrack after a few tough few weeks. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for our family since Richmond, but my dad has made great progress, and we are all so proud of him. He has transferred now to a rehabilitation center closer to home," she said (via johnforceracing.com).

Ad

Despite the setback, Force entered the Seattle event with her 10th-place NHRA standing intact. She managed to reach the first round of eliminations where she competed against Tony Schumacher. Shortly after launch, she encountered tire issues, propelling Schumacher to gain an advantage and defeat Force with a run of 3.986 seconds at 326.00 mph.

Brittany Force concluded the 2024 season ranked fifth in the standings with 2,478 points, 122 points adrift of Champion Antron Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More