John Force’s NHRA champion rival Ron Capps involved in a gnarly crash in Arizona 

NHRA legend John Force's championship rival Ron Capps faced a disastrous crash at the NHRA Arizona Nationals on Sunday. Fortunately, the 59-year-old was conscious after the crash and was able to get out of the car which was set on fire.

Ron Capps participates in the NHRA Nitro Funny Car category for Team Ron Capps with the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Supra. After the season opener at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, the driver took to the Arizona Nations where John Force's rival faced a fireball crash in the first round.

Ron Capps went up against #13 Blake Alexander. Capps was in the lead when his car blew up in the right lane and Alexander crossed him to take the win. However, what happened next was devastating as the Team Ron Capps' funny car swerved and changed lanes after the engine blowout, and slammed into the wall at 300+ mph.

The car then dragged along the wall before coming to a halt. Fortunately, the 59-year-old was conscious after the crash and was able to get out of the car with little help from the recovery crew and medics. The Funny car racer then leaned against the wall to collect his thoughts. Capps explained how he felt the fire on his face.

Speaking with the reporter after the crash, Ron Capps said via a video posted by NHRA on X,

“I know it did smoke the tires pretty quick and it was quick last year Seattle thing. I knew it was coming. We were pedaling trying to get it down there and it sounded terrible and that was my fault. I don't know if I just didn't catch it in time. Just didn't expect the smoke and then didn't see Blake. But then it's just a blur. It banged so quick, so violent. But I had fire in my face, you know when it did just started going left.”

John Force faced a similar crash last year and was admitted to the hospital and took over a month to recover.

Ron Capps hailed the safety precautions after John Force's crash

John Force and Ron Capps went head-to-head multiple times for the NHRA title. Capps drove for Don Prudhomme and then for Don Schumacher against John Force in the JGR. The two competed head to head for the Funny car title, where the Capps finished second to Force on a couple of occasions.

As John Force faced a similar crash last year, NHRA tightened and revised the safety regulations and asked the manufacturers to strengthen the chassis. Don Capps thanked the association for the same, suggesting that he envisioned Force's crash as he slammed into the wall. Capps said,

“I just kept picturing John's accident that was right in front of us in Richmond. So I just hung on and just tried to brace myself. And when it hit, I honestly didn't expect to be awake afterwards.”

“So I mean the paddings, all the stuff that, you know, Eric Medlin and John Force’s accidents and all those things over the years have thankfully been fixed and upgraded so that I could be okay.”

Force hasn't returned to NHRA yet, but suggested that he isn't retiring either, and is just bracing himself for a strong comeback. The NHRA legend spent over a month in the rehabilitation center following his crash.

