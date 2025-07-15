John Hunter Nemechek dishes out a clever dig at Ty Dillon ahead of $1,000,000 NASCAR face-off

John Hunter Nemechek took a cheeky dig at Ty Dillon after the Legacy Motor Club driver was placed in a head-to-head competition against Dillon in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Nemechek will compete against Dillon in Round 4 next week at Dover.

Nemechek took a dig at Dillon on social media after his statement on Hendrick Motorsports surfaced on the internet. Dillon, in his recent interview, commented on Rick Hendrick's team's PR department after his incident with Alex Bowman garnered ample attention.

During the recently concluded Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race last weekend, Dillon rear-bumped Bowman and pushed him wide to take his place in the very last lap. As a result, the Kaulig Racing driver finished ahead of Bowman and qualified for the next round of the challenge.

"I do have to give a shout-out to Hendrick's PR department and let them know. The glass slipper fit one last time," Dillon said in an interview, as per NASCAR.

Quote-tweeting the post, Nemechek, who will face Dillon, wrote:

"Key word: last."

John Hunter Nemechek, who has qualified for Round 4 after beating his Legacy Motor Club teammate Erik Jones, has ignited the rivalry against Ty Dillon ahead of the Dover Cup Series race.

Ty Dillon let his feelings be known ahead of Challenge Round 4 at Dover

Following the conclusion of the Sonoma Raceway Cup Series race, Ty Dillon shared his thoughts about the In-Season title. In the post-race interview, he stated that he would give "it all" in his quest for the $1 million and In-Season Challenge title.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon (10) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. - Source: Imagn

Dillon said:

“It was a rough couple of laps there. Alex [Bowman] and I race really clean. I told him — man, if it wasn’t for the million dollars, I probably wouldn’t have done that, but I had to. It’s been an incredible run for this No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team.

“We’re going to give it all we’ve got at Dover; put pressure on the guys. I think you’ve seen through this that our team doesn’t quit. I saw the No. 48 there at the end, and I knew it was our opportunity to race hard and go get him. Just proud of this team’s effort.”

Besides the two aforementioned drivers, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs have also qualified for Round 4 by beating Ryan Preece and Zane Smith, respectively. The Dover Cup race, the Challenge Round 4 - AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 400, will take place on Sunday, July 20, at 2 PM ET.

