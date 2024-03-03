John Hunter Nemechek dominates in Las Vegas to win 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of his career

Joe Gibbs Racing's John Hunter Nemechek secured a dominant Xfinity Series win in Las Vegas, marking his 10th victory in NASCAR's second division.

Making his third straight Xfinity Series start in a row, Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek ended Chevrolet's early dominance in the series as he led a total of 99 laps to win The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Nemechek and teammate Chandler Smith led 173 laps in the 200-lapped affair.

Smith won the first two stages of the race, however, Nemechek had the lead during the final stage as drivers prepared for green flag pit stops. While the other drivers attempted to gain an advantage by pitting ahead of the 26-year-old Mooresville native during the cycle, the move did not pay off.

Pole starter and reigning champion Cole Custer finished second in the race. Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, and Riley Herbst followed the Stewart-Haas Racing driver, finishing third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

John Hunter Nemechek reacts to first win at Las Vegas

In a post-race statement, John Hunter Nemechek expressed his gratitude to his team at Joe Gibbs Racing. He said (via TobyChristie.com):

"Hats off to all of the guys on this No. 20 team from Joe Gibbs Racing, it’s awesome to come back out here and win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a limited number of starts. Our goal is to come and win as many as we possibly could – nothing else matters.

"We’re going to celebrate in Victory Lane, it feels so good to win here in Las Vegas, and got some resp for tomorrow, so I’m excited."

Below are the full results for NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

1. John Hunter Nemechek (#20)

2. Cole Custer (#00)

3. Chandler Smith (#81)

4. Austin Hill (#21)

5. Riley Herbst (#98)

6. AJ Allmendinger (#16)

7. Ryan Sieg (#39)

8. Sammy Smith (#8)

9. Brandon Jones (#9)

10. Justin Allgaier (#7)

11. Parker Kligerman (#48)

12. Aric Almirola (#19)

13. Corey Heim (#26)

14. Josh Williams (#11)

15. Hailie Deegan (#15)

16. Anthony Alfredo (#5)

17. Jesse Love (#2)

18. Leland Honeyman Jr. (#42)

19. Brennan Poole (#44)

20. Kyle Sieg (#28)

21. Kyle Weatherman (#91)

22. Ryan Ellis (#43)

23. Jeb Burton (#27)

24. JJ Yeley (#14)

25. Jeremy Clements (#51)

26. Sheldon Creed (#18)

27. Nick Leitz (#92)

28. Patrick Emerling (#07)

29. Garrett Smithley (#6)

30. Joey Gase (#35)

31. Blaine Perkins (#29)

32. BJ McLeod (#78)

33. CJ McLaughlin (#38)

34. Dawson Cram (#4)

35. Parker Retzlaff (#31)

36. Sage Karam (#32)

37. Shane van Gisbergen (#97)

38. Sam Mayer (#1)