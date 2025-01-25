John Hunter Nemechek drops three-word reaction to the ‘never been done’ round the world snowboarding trick at 2025 X Games

John Hunter Nemechek, who pilots the #42 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, recently dropped a three-word reaction over a groundbreaking moment in snowboarding at the 2025 X Games in Aspen, Colorado. On January 25, Hiroto Ogiwara, 19, stunned the world by successfully landing a 2340-degree spin during the Big Air competition.

This remarkable achievement earned Ogiwara 97.33 points and the gold medal in his X Games debut. John Hunter Nemechek posted a video clip of Ogiwara's legendary swing on X and captioned the post with a simple yet powerful three-word response:

"History was made 🤯 #XGamesAspen".

Nemechek’s reaction reflected the sentiments of fans and athletes worldwide, as the trick had never been performed before in competition or practice, as per the event organizers. The official X Games account highlighted the magnitude of Ogiwara’s accomplishment, describing it as “never been done” and calling it the “stomp heard ’round the world.”

In his post-competition interview, Ogiwara expressed his joy and disbelief, saying he had used all his energy to achieve what no one else in the sport had ever done. As per a report by Kyodo News, Ogiwara shared:

“I am the first in the world to do that. I've never been as happy as this. It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had.”

Ogiwara’s trick, known as the Switch 2340, involves spinning six and a half rotations in the air while riding with the less dominant foot forward. While John Hunter Nemechek celebrated Ogiwara’s triumph, his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season was far from a success.

John Hunter Nemechek opened up about his worst moments from 2024

John Hunter Nemechek ended the season ranked 34th. After the season, a video was posted on his YouTube channel where he spoke about some of his worst moments of 2024.

One of the major disappointments he mentioned was the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. In the race, the 27-year-old led laps and had strong support from Kyle Larson pushing him forward. However, a late-race spin destroyed his momentum.

"We're leading the race, leading laps. (Kyle) Larson was pushing me, I got a little squirrely and ended up spinning Tokyo Drift style. I saved it. Then, we were coming back through the field. Coming to the white flag, I was third in line on the outside, probably had a shot to win the race. I had a huge run created," Nemechek shared (00:52 onwards).

He also explained how his bold move to go three-wide on the final lap backfired as no other drivers followed, leaving him to finish outside the top 10. Nemechek also recounted a pit stop mistake that caused a fire, a severe crash at Indianapolis that cut short a strong race, and a frustrating day at Kansas Speedway.

At Kansas, John Hunter Nemechek made a strong charge from the back of the field but was penalized twice; once for speeding and again for a pit violation eventually ruining his race. To make matters worse, he had to go through a change of his crew chief late in the season, which disrupted any momentum the team had been trying to build.

