John Hunter Nemechek drops two-word reaction to an adorable selfie with wife Taylor and kids in latest IG update

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek recently shared a family picture with his wife and two daughters on social Media. He has been married to Taylor since October 2020. The couple's first child Aspen Palmer was born in 2021 and the younger daughter, Penelope James, in 2023.

The Legacy Motor Club driver, who will return to his third full-time season in the Cup Series next month, posted a selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Fam Bam."

Source: @jhnemechek on Instagram

John Nemechek is the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Joe Nemechek. In a previous Instagram post, he was seen dancing with his daughters.

"Dance party 🕺," John captioned the post.

Nemechek completed the last Cup season at 34th position in the final points standings and has collected seven top-10 finishes in the series over 77 starts.

John Hunter Nemechek's long-time sponsor returns for 14 races in 2025

Legacy Motor Club announced Pye-Barker Fire & Safety as the primary sponsor for John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42.

The 27-year-old has been with Pye-Barker since 2021. The fire protection company will sponsor 14 races for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, up from seven last season. Their first race together will be at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.

"Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days. I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track," Nemechek said in a statement.

John Hunter Nemechek debuted in the 2019 Cup season with Front Row Motorsports and joined Jimmie Johnson's LMS last year after making one start for the team in 2023.

Last season, Nemechek also competed part-time in the Xfinity Series, where he has 11 wins, and shared Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 with Aric Almirola. He had a seventh-place finish at Daytona and won two races at Las Vegas and Nashville in 10 starts.

Meanwhile, he has just four top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. John Hunter Nemechek, who has no Xfinity races in his schedule this season, admitted missing racing in the series in a recent interview with Fox Sport's Bob Pockrass.

"For last year where we weren’t great every weekend in the Cup car. It definitely kept my confidence up when I would run the Xfinity car knowing that I could go out there and run top three and win races...At times I definitely wish that I was running some Xfinity races, but at the same time focusing on the Cup Series is priority number one for me," Nemechek said.

He added he finds the series more exciting compared to the tough challenges of the Cup Series.

