John Hunter Nemechek flaunts "race day fit 1 of 38" in black and brown basics at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Vardaan Kochhar
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:09 GMT
WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: John H. Nemechek, driver of the #42 Dollar Tree Toyota, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on September 15, 2024 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

John Hunter Nemechek recently took to social media to share a few snaps ahead of the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The NASCAR driver sported a sleek and stylish look, wearing an outfit from BYLT Basics, a premium clothing brand known for its high-quality men’s and women’s essentials.

John Hunter Nemechek, a 27-year-old North Carolina native, competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #42 Toyota Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club. He began his NASCAR career in the Truck Series, making his debut at Martinsville Speedway in the 2013 Kroger 200. Over 11 years in the sport, Nemechek has secured 24 victories across NASCAR’s top divisions, though he has yet to capture a win in the Cup Series.

Nemechek sported a sleek black zip-up jacket over a black sweatshirt, paired with beige chinos. His post, shared in collaboration with BYLT Basics, aimed to promote the premium clothing brand known for its high-quality products.

"Race day fit 1 of 38" the post was captioned

John Hunter Nemechek was involved in an on-track incident with the newly signed RFK driver Ryan Preece in the final heat race of the event, which sent him to the LCQ (last Chance Qualifier) race, ahead of the Cook Out Clash. He started from P12 and navigated through the field to a P4 finish, however, it was not enough to compete in the feature event.

In the 2024 season, Nemechek failed to qualify for the playoffs. Across 36 race starts, he managed just four top-ten finishes and endured six DNFs. His best performance came at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he secured a P6 finish, narrowly missing the top five.

Can the Legacy Motor Club driver bring Glory to seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's team this season? Let us know in the comments.

Ryan Preece sends a clear “respect” payback message after Clash incident with John Hunter Nemechek

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s newest driver, Ryan Preece, who pilots the #60 Ford Mustang in the Cup Series, did not shy away from addressing his on-track incident with John Hunter Nemechek during the final heat race of the Cook Out Clash. Preece emphasized that respect on the track is a two-way street, warning that failing to uphold it comes with its consequences.

In a post-race interview with Frontstretch, Brad Keselowski's newest driver said:

"I think guys all know it's Bowman Gray and the type of racing that you're gonna have to do. I mean, unfortunately, I don't, I want to go in there and smash someone, but this is the product we're in. And you know, if you race respectfully, you'll get respect back. If you don't then, we've all been doing this long enough to know how to do it. So yeah." [02:28]

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
