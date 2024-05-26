John Hunter Nemechek gives hilarious gift to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass from Busch-Stenhouse scuffle

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek presented veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass with an iconic gift in remembrance of the Kyle Busch-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scuffle at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Fox Sports reporter is a popular figure in NASCAR and has witnessed numerous scuffles that have transpired in the garage area. Similarly, he was in close quarters of the recent exchange between Stenhouse and Busch. As both drivers exchanged fists, Pockrass lost control of his camera gear and briefly captured the shocked expression on his face.

After Bob Pockrass changed his X (formerly Twitter) profile picture to that from the recent scuffle, John Hunter Nemechek grabbed the opportunity to print the picture on a T-shirt and presented it to Pockrass this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass took to X to announce that he was presented with a little surprise while roaming the garage area at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"This was a surprise as I was roaming the garage .." he wrote in a post.

The 57-year-old NASCAR journalist later announced that he was working with Hunter Nemechek to sell the shirts to the public, with the proceeds going to charity.

"We are working on selling these for charity. Will share the link when it is ready. Anything you see for sale is not from us," he wrote on X.

The Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch incident has created a lot of buzz in the NASCAR world but has put a deep dent in Stenhouse's pocket. The #47 JTG Daugherty driver received a $75,000 fine, with his father receiving an indefinite suspension. Two of his team mechanics received multiple race suspensions.

John Hunter Nemechek aiming for a playoff berth in 2024

Following his return to the NASCAR Cup Series, John Hunter Nemechek is looking to secure his spot in the playoffs this season while trying to extract the most out of his Toyota Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Nemechek opened up about his goals for 2024 after having a relatively strong start to the season.

The 26-year-old insisted that the team is currently focusing on extracting the most out of their new machinery:

"I definitely feel like it's in the back of my mind. Obviously, I want to make the playoffs, and I feel like every driver here in the garage wants to make the playoffs. Right now, I'm not trying to focus too much on points."

"Really, I'm just trying to focus on getting our Toyota Camry XSEs to where we feel like they need [in order] to be competitive every single week and trying to get strong results. Points come with strong results. More focus is on just trying to run well every single week."

After 13 rounds in the season, Hunter Nemechek sits 24th in the regular season standings, three spots ahead of his teammate Erik Jones, who had to miss two rounds.

