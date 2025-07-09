John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club ink major deal after a huge performance surge

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek and Legacy Motor Club have major news ahead of the upcoming Dover Motor Speedway event. The team has landed a new sponsor for Nemechek's car for the event scheduled for July 20, 2025.

Ad

Legacy Motor Club has joined hands with Hertz, one of the largest mobility solutions providers, for the event. The company will mark their return to the Cup Series with the #42 Toyota Camry XSE in iconic black-and-gold Hertz livery. Notably, the brand has over 40 locations nationwide, providing customers with well-maintained and high-quality used vehicles.

Reflecting on the major announcement, John Hunter Nemechek expressed his excitement and told the media (via JaySki.com):

Ad

Trending

“We’re excited to see Hertz and Hertz Car Sales on the No. 42 this summer at Dover. It’s awesome to represent such a recognizable global brand, and even more special knowing it ties into the broader Knighthead motorsport vision that spans NASCAR and endurance racing.”

Hertz Chief Executive Officer Gil West also shared his thoughts on the new partnership and stated:

Ad

“Hertz has a proud legacy in motorsports and we’re excited to expand our presence by partnering with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and John Hunter Nemechek for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. This collaboration not only highlights our iconic brand on one of racing’s biggest stages, but also showcases Hertz Car Sales as a trusted source of high-quality used vehicles. It’s an exciting opportunity to connect with fans and customers through the thrill of racing.”

Ad

The Challenge Round 4, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive, is scheduled for next week on Sunday, July 20, 2025. TNT Sports, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and MAX will broadcast the 400-mile event live at 2 pm ET.

"We're in contention": John Hunter Nemechek got candid about the Jimmie Johnson-led LMC trend

Earlier this year, in February, Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interaction, Nemechek talked about the improvements his team made over the last season.

Ad

Both Johnson and Nemechek ended the inaugural race, the Daytona 500, among the top five drivers, securing a P3 and P5 finish, respectively. Following that, the #42 Toyota Camry XSE credited his team for the significant improvements over the last season.

"We're in contention; we did what we needed to do. We're up front, led some lanes. Overall, really solid day for the Legacy Motor Club organization. Jimmie finished third and myself finishing fifth, so overall proud of that effort from all these guys. They built some fast race cars, definitely a step in the right direction from last year, from 2024," Nemechek said in the video. [00:04]

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Hunter Nemechek ranks 20th on the Cup Series points table with 375 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured six top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 19 starts this season. Also, he has yet to secure a win and land his spot in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.