John Hunter Nemechek 'looking forward' to 2024 after replacing Noah Gragson at Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club announced on Wednesday (September 6) that John Hunter Nemechek will drive for its No. 42 team next season and will bring the 26-year-old back to the Cup Series to replace Noah Gragson in 2024.

Nemechek is currently racing in his first full season in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing and is second in the standings with one race remaining before the Playoffs. In 2024, he will race alongside Erik Jones.

As per SiriusXM, the NASCAR driver said:

"It feels really good to announce today that I'm going back to the Cup series with Toyota, with a great team and being able to be a part of something truly special. With a gamble that we took not only myself but Toyota, Kyle Bush at the time, with bringing me back and trying to revamp my career."

He continued:

"I wouldn't be here without a lot of great partners and them for taking the risk and for taking the chance on me. It's nice to finally get to the point that we're back in the Cup series. I'm looking forward to 2024 but first focus on the Xfinity series championship. We still have a lot to accomplish."

CEO of Legacy MC calls John Hunter Nemechek a 'perfect fit' for them

Cal Wells III, the chief executive officer at Legacy Motor Club, stated that he watched John Hunter Nemechek first when the 26-year-old was a kid racing on the track with his father.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Wells III recalled:

“John Hunter has been around a racetrack literally since the day he was born. I have watched him since he was a little kid – from walking around the track in a firesuit matching the one worn by his father - to becoming the talent he is today. He is a perfect fit for the Club and I expect great things out of him.”

Addressing Hunter's new role, co-owner and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson added:

“We’re excited to have John Hunter in the Legacy Motor Club family and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 42 next season. He is impressive both on and off the track and will be a great ambassador for Legacy M.C. and our partners."

"He will be a solid teammate to Erik [Jones] and I can’t wait to watch them both compete for wins and championships for years to come.”

It will be fascinating to see how John Hunter Nemechek performs in his second stint in the Cup Series while racing alongside Erik Jones.