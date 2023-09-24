John Hunter Nemechek “pumped” after 1st ever Xfinity play-off win at Texas Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek claimed his seventh win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23. He took his first playoff win in his career to book his spot in the Round of 8.

Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 133 laps, slipped back through the field with less than 10 laps remaining to the checkered flag. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver made the race-winning pass on Parker Kligerman with seven laps remaining in the race. Although Nemechek didn't have a dominant outing, he had enough pace to protect his lead.

John Hunter Nemechek duly gave credit to Joe Gibbs Racing for providing him a quick car week-in week-out, as he is putting together a title-winning campaign.

"...We had a really fast race car. Just proud of all the men and women that work at Joe Gibbs Racing. This whole #20 team I'm just the lucky driver that gets to sit behind the wheel every single week and go try and execute," he said on NASCAR SiriusXM radio.

The 26-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina native was "pumped" to get his first playoff win as previously he had not pieced together a good playoff campaign.

"Man, I'm pumped! Win no. 7, this is my first career playoff win too so that's huge for me. The playoffs have kind of been a slump in my career over the past. We have a different mindset this year. I have a different mindset this year and I'm ready to go to Phoenix... hopefully we can advance in Vegas." he added.

Expand Tweet

The three races in the Xfinity Series Round of 8 are the same as the Cup Series schedule. After making a stop at Charlotte Roval, John Hunter Nemechek will be heading to Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville ahead of the season finale in Phoenix.

Nemechek, who is stepping up to the Cup Series next year, has never made it to the championship race in the Xfinity Series but is expected to do so this season.

John Hunter Nemechek relieved to be heading to Charlotte with a race win

With his win at Texas Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek secured his berth in the next round with the Charlotte Road Course hosting the final event in the Round of 12.

The #20 Toyota driver breathed a sigh of relief with the victory as he admitted that he has struggled on road courses this season.

“We’re preparing for the Round of 8,” he said post-race to NASCAR. “My goal coming into today was to lock ourselves into the next round. Our road courses haven’t been that great for myself. Joe Gibbs, as an organization, has been really good on road courses. But going into the [Charlotte] Roval and not having to worry about that is definitely a relief.”

Ahead of the final race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte, Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, and Cole Custer have advanced to the next round.