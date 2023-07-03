John Hunter Nemechek reflects on Cole Custer winning the NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicago

Cole Custer was announced the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race "The Loop 121" held in Chicago. John Hunter Nemechek, the driver who finished second in the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race, recently shared his thoughts on Cole Custer's unexpected victory.

The race, which was heavily affected by rain, had to be abandoned after just 25 laps, falling three laps short of the minimum distance required for a completed event.

While Nemechek expressed his disappointment at not clinching the win, he acknowledged that his team could have made different strategic decisions to put him in a position similar to Custer's.

"It stings from my perspective," Nemechek remarked. "But at the same time, we could have done something different yesterday and hopefully had been in the spot he was in to win the race."

Despite his disappointment, Nemechek acknowledged that finishing second is still a commendable achievement.

"Second isn't bad," he said. "But it definitely sucks that we didn't win the race."

John Hunter Nemechek affirms NASCAR's decision to abandon Chicago race

Safety concerns are of paramount importance in motorsports, and Nemechek understood the reasoning behind NASCAR's decision to abandon the Xfinity Series race due to the inclement weather.

"If NASCAR felt that was the right call, then that's the right call in my eyes," Nemechek said.

The 26-year-old American driver admitted that while he understood the prioritization of safety, it was disappointing to miss out on the opportunity to race for the win.

"I feel like it's an okay decision," he said. "But it definitely stings that we're gonna finish second and not win the race. But it could've been a lot worse."

John Hunter Nemechek also acknowledged the concerns regarding safety on the track due to the standing water caused by the rain.

"I think part of the concern was safety with all the standing water and whatnot," he explained. "They were more concerned about our safety rather than just going out there and run two laps under caution."

While the weather conditions may have hindered Nemechek's chances of victory, he maintained a positive outlook and recognized the efforts of his team. The driver and his crew will surely analyze the race and strategize accordingly to improve their performance in upcoming events.

