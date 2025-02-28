John Hunter Nemechek’s wife and Alex Bowman’s girlfriend Chloe team up to share a workout selfie in recent IG update 

John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor and Chloe Henderson recently teamed up for a workout and shared a selfie on Instagram. The Legacy Motor Club (LMC) driver and Taylor have been married since October 2020 and have two daughters, Aspen, born in 2021, and Penelope, born in 2023.

Chloe, who is dating Alex Bowman, the No. 48 driver for Hendrick Motorsports, reshared Taylor's Instagram story featuring a mirror selfie during a fitness session together.

Chloe's story on February 28. Source: @chloehenderson3 on Instagram.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek is off to a great start in his second NASCAR Cup Series season with LMC, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. He finished 10th in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, a second top-10 finish after the season-opener Daytona 500.

Nemechek will return to the track this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas with crew chief, Travis Mack. He was placed 21st last year on the COTA road course in Texas.

"I think COTA is going to be a great race. I’ve talked to a few guys who have run the cut-through, including Shane Van Gisbergen, who raced this layout in the Supercar Series—it has a lot of unique characteristics and bumps, while the rest of the track is fairly smooth," John Hunter Nemechek said in a team release.

"The shorter course will also make pit strategy more interesting. The No. 42 Legacy Motor Club team has had a fantastic start to the season, and everyone is gelling right now. We’re staying focused on the race ahead, controlling what we can, and aiming to keep delivering strong finishes," he added.

The No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driver struggled last year and completed the 2024 Cup season in 34th position in the final points standings.

"Love doing life with you" - John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor on fourth wedding anniversary

John Hunter Nemechek and his wife Taylor got married about four years ago on October 8. Their wedding took place at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in Virginia.

Last year, Taylor shared a post on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary and wrote:

"Four years 🤍🕊️ love doing life with you!"

The year the couple tied the knot was Nemechek's first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He made his debut in 2019 with Front Row Motorsports and joined the team the following year for his rookie season. Nemechek moved to Legacy Motor Club in 2023 and had only four top-10 finishes in the 2024 season. The 27-year-old also raced select Xfinity races last season but has no Xfinity races in his schedule this season.

Nemechek has collected 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and has nine top-10 finishes in the Cup series so far.

