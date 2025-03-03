John Hunter Nemechek's wife channels minimalist aesthetic with grey cardigan and bell bottoms in latest IG fit check

John Hunter Nemechek’s wife, Taylor, shared her outfit for the day, featuring a white top, a grey cardigan, and a pair of blue bell-bottom jeans. She uploaded the same as one of her recent Instagram stories.

Ad

Taylor has been married to Nemechek since October 2020. They have two daughters together, named Aspen and Penelope. The family of four currently resides in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Here is a screenshot of Taylor’s Instagram story where she was seen flaunting her minimalistic attire:

(Source: Taylor Nemechek/Instagram)

Taylor is often seen alongside her husband on race days. She was also there last Sunday at COTA (Austin, Texas), where NASCAR held its first road course race of the season. The Legacy Motor Club driver finished 22nd, bagging 15 playoff points on the way.

Ad

Trending

“Had an up and down day at COTA, but we fought hard and finished better than we qualified,” Nemechek tweeted following the race. “Progress is there. On to Phoenix!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nemechek’s next race is scheduled for March 9 at Phoenix Raceway, also home to the coveted Championship 4 race. Fans can watch him in action exclusively on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

John Hunter Nemechek is off to a great start as he is the only driver besides former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney to finish inside the top 10 at both Daytona and Atlanta Motor Speedway this season. As of today, Nemechek sits 14th in driver standings with 76 points to his name.

Ad

John Hunter Nemechek reflects on working with a new crew chief in 2025

Back in November 2024, Legacy Motor Club announced that Travis Mack would join John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 team as the new crew chief for 2025. Two races into the season, Nemechek said how it’s been working with the 41-year-old crew chief.

"At first, I didn't know how to take Travis,” said Nemechek (via Speedway Digest). “Have you seen the movie Up? You know the dog that has a collar on and it's like squirrel, squirrel. Just random thoughts that pop into his head. I kind of relate to Travis that way.”

Ad

Mack has previously worked with Hendrick Motorsports, serving Clement Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, where he delivered three championships with Frank Kimmel. The man flaunts one win, 11 top-fives, and 31 top-10s in 156 races as a crew chief.

“Just super full of energy, great guy, down to earth, not afraid to speak his mind,” Nemechek continued. “I feel like it's good for me. It's pushing me to be better and focus on the things that we feel like we need to focus on at times. Hopefully, he doesn't get offended by my Up comment, but it's been really great being able to work with him and the whole 42 group.”

John Hunter Nemechek is currently in his sixth year in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although he owns 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and 13 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series, the 27-year-old driver is still vying for his first Cup Series victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback