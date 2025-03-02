John Hunter Nemechek’s wife drops 2-word reaction on her outing with kids

John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor, shared a social media post about spending time with their daughters. In the post, Taylor strolled around Charlotte with the girls amid the NASCAR's Circuit of the Americas race weekend in Austin, Texas.

Nemechek is a 27-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver piloting the No. 42 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club. He has been married to Taylor Nemechek (formerly Stier) since October 2020, and they have two daughters, Aspen and Penelope.

Taylor took to Instagram to post moments from her outing with the kids.

"Girls day 🫶🏼💘🌸🎀," Taylor wrote.

John Hunter Nemechek responded to the post and wished his family was with him in the Lone Star State.

"Wish you were here," Nemechek commented.

John Hunter Nemechek's comment on his wife's Instagram post - Source: @jhnemechek via taylornemechek_ on IG

For the race at COTA, Nemechek will start 33rd behind LMC teammate Erik Jones. The road course showdown follows a strong start to the season as the 27-year-old finished within the top 10 in the first two races.

Nemechek kicked off the season with his best finish in fifth place in the Daytona 500. He finished 10th in the following race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, making him and Ryan Blaney the only drivers to finish within the top 10 so far.

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for 95 laps around the shorter 2.3-mile configuration of COTA. Nemechek enters the race seventh in the standings ahead of Erik Jones, ranked 17th.

John Hunter Nemechek spent time with family in an aquarium in the lead-up to the Atlanta race

Before scoring a top-10 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek spent quality time with his family and visited the Georgia Aquarium. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos from the visit including his daughter Aspen taking a snap.

The No. 42 Legacy Motor Club driver accompanied the post with a caption that said:

"Aquarium with the fam in coldlanta!"

The Georgia Aquarium is a public, non-profit aquarium in Atlanta housing thousands of animals in more than 11 million gallons of water. John Hunter Nemechek brought his family to the aquarium, including his wife and two daughters.

Notably, John Hunter and Taylor Nemechek welcomed their first daughter, Aspen Palmer, in March 2021. In 2023, their second daughter, Penelope James, was born.

A year later, the North Carolina native signed his second full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series with LMC, the team seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson co-owns. He had a challenging year, failing to break into the top-5.

John Hunter Nemechek drives the No. 42 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club - Source: Imagn

This year, the 27-year-old is off to a good start with one top-5 and two top-10s with new crew chief, Travis Mack.

LMC also made changes in the executive department to improve their performance. The team aims to put its cars to the front while relying on its data instead of forming a technical alliance with big Toyota teams like Joe Gibbs Racing.

