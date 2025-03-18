John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor flaunts fit physique in all-white workout set with No.48 racer Alex Bowman's spouse Chloe 

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor and Alex Bowman’s wife Chloe were recently seen together in a gym. Taylor clicked a photo with Chloe (Henderson), flaunting her all-white gym outfit, and later posted it in one of her Instagram stories.

It was a sunny Monday morning and needlessly said, that called for a good session at the gym. And for Taylor, hitting the gym is nothing without progress photos. On that very note, she captioned her story.

“cause did you actually workout on a monday if you didn't post it?” Taylor wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Taylor's IG story:

(Source: Taylor Nemechek/Instagram)

Taylor has been married to Nemechek since October 2020. The wedding took place at the Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in North Garden, Virginia. The couple have two daughters together named Aspen and Penelope.

Earlier this month, Taylor took her little girls for a walk out on the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina. While she rocked a casual outfit paired with blue denim, her daughters flaunted matching floral cardigans.

Taylor and Nemechek, along with their daughters, currently reside in Mooresville, North Carolina. Nemechek drives the No. 42 Toyota Camry full-time for Legacy Motor Club. He is in his sixth year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Nemechek has made five starts so far this season with his best finish of P5 coming in the 67th Daytona 500. He also owns a top 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 27-year-old speedster sits 15th in the driver standings with 116 points to his name.

John Hunter Nemechek makes his wife Taylor’s childhood dream come true

Taylor Nemechek has always been a die-hard fan of the Backstreet Boys. Her childhood dream was to meet the members of the famous vocal band. Thanks to her husband’s recent partnership, Taylor got to meet her idols.

John Hunter Nemechek and Backstreet Boys joined forces for last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Backstreet Boys celebrated the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album ‘Millennium’ on the same day. Nemechek's car carried a brand-new livery with pictures of the singers on the hood.

Needless to say, the members of the band were at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to watch the race. Ahead of the 267-lap event, Nemechek took his wife to the “boys” for a quick meet and greet. Nemechek got it all on camera and shared one of the captures on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Fulfilled @taylornemechek’s childhood dreams this morning!” he wrote in the caption.

John Hunter Nemechek finished the race 20th on a 36-car field. Next up for him is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Fans can watch him in action on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

