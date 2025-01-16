John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor flaunts sparkling chrome manicure in latest IG story 

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek's wife, Taylor Nemechek, recently got her nails done. She took to Instagram and shared a story flaunting her sparkling chrome nails done by a well-recognized salon.

Taylor Nemechek is not very active on Instagram, but despite that, she has amassed over 12,000 followers on her account. In the majority of posts on her account, she flaunts her outfits, and recently she shared images of her trip to Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the winter season with her family.

However, in her recent story, John Hunter Nemechek's wife showed off her newly done nails at a popular nail salon, Gelly B's Nails. The nail studio is located at 1940 Kannapolis Hwy, Unit 16, Concord, 28027, and offers several options to choose from. Taylor Nemechek chose a glittery gel manicure and shared it with her fans on the story.

Here is a snapshot of the story:

Taylor Nemechek's new nails (Source: @taylornemechek_ via Instagram)

The nail studio reshared Taylor Nemechek's post and wrote:

"Crying cause these EAT Started my return with a BANG."

The nail studio shared the post on Instagram (Source: @gellybsnails via Instagram)

The studio specializes in dry cuticle cleaning, all GEL enhancements, and hand-painted nail art. Prior to getting her nails done, Taylor Nemechek shared glimpses of the new attire she wore for a photo shoot with her kids.

John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor shared an adorable IG update flaunting her stunning white dress

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor recently took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her kids. She donned a beautiful white dress and shared the image on her story.

The mother of two daughters wore a bluish-white dress, and her daughters also wore matching dresses. Her elder daughter, Aspen Palmer Nemechek, wore a blue denim long skirt while her younger daughter, Penelope James Nemechek, wore an off-white dress with a matching ribbon hairband.

The couple got married in 2020 and welcomed their first child (Aspen) in 2021. Nearly two years later they were blessed with their second child (Penelope) in 2023. Taylor often takes trips to the racetracks with her kids during the Cup Series season. Earlier this year, she took her kids on a trip to Aspen and shared the glimpses on her Instagram.

In the post, John Hunter Nemechek's wife wore a black and white outfit, pairing it with a white cap and white fur boots with brown laces. She held her elder daughter in her arms and posed for the image. She hilariously captioned the image:

"aspen in aspen"

John Hunter Nemechek ventured into stock car racing in 2019 and drove the #23 Chevy for GMS Racing. During his six-year stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he scored 11 wins, 67 top-ten finishes, and three pole positions. His last win in the said series came at the Tennessee Lottery 250 race in the 2024 season at the Nashville Superspeedway. Additionally, he secured his full-time seat in the Cup Series last year under Legacy Motor Club.

