John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor pairs faux fur jacket, ripped jeans, and boots for an edgy OOTD at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor revealed her outfit of the day. She rocked a black fur jacket paired with ripped denim jeans and knee-length boots.

Taylor captured her outfit in a mirror selfie, which she then posted in one of her Instagram stories. Here is a screenshot of the story:

(Source: Taylor Nemechek/Instagram)

Taylor has been married to Nemechek since October 2020. The couple tied the knot at the Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in North Garden, Virginia. They have two daughters together: Aspen Palmer and Penelope James Nemechek.

Nemechek and his wife are often seen together at the racetrack. As the driver of the No. 42 Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek is currently vying for his first career victory in the Cup Series.

However, Nemechek does have 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and 13 in the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent win came in June 2024 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last week at the Daytona 500, Nemechek placed fifth, thus recording his career-best finish. Needlessly said, it was a good points day for the 27-year-old Mooresville native. In his most recent race at Atlanta, Nemechek pulled off a solid P10 performance marking his first top-10 of the season.

Nemechek’s next race is scheduled for Sunday, March 2 at Circuit of The Americas. Fans can watch the 68-lap feature exclusively on FOX or, listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

John Hunter Nemechek shares glimpses of “coldlanta” day from Georgia

Just ahead of this year’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek took his wife and children to the Georgia Aquarium. As per sources, the public aquarium is home to hundreds and thousands of species across its seven diversified galleries.

Nemechek’s elder daughter Aspen was particularly amazed at the sightings. She kept staring into the water in awe while the rest of the family enjoyed the brief outing. Nemechek uploaded a carousel of photos from the day on Instagram with the following caption:

“Aquarium with the fam in coldlanta.”

This year, John Hunter Nemechek will be backed by Pye-Barker Fire & Safety for 14 regular season events, starting from next week’s race at COTA. This marks a significant increase in the company’s involvement in Nemechek’s Cup Series program, given that they had funded only seven races last season.

"Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days,” said Nemechek of the partnership. “I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track.”

2025 will also mark Nemechek’s first season with crew chief Travis Mack. Mack is known to have served as the crew chief for Kaulig Racing in 2024.

