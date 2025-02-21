John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor rocks cozy purple and black workout fit in IG update featuring daughter 

John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor took to her Instagram story on Thursday and shared a gym selfie with their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Penelope James Nemechek. Wearing a relaxed, purple fit, Taylor held Penelope in her arms as she panned the camera towards the mirror.

Ad

Judging by the picture, Taylor had just finished her morning workout. Here is a screenshot of the story:

(Source: Taylor Nemechek/Instagram)

Penelope is the youngest of the two Nemechek sisters. Her elder sister Aspen was born in March 2020, which was also their father’s rookie year in the NASCAR Cup Series driving for Front Row Motorsports. He placed 27th in points that year.

Ad

Trending

Following his maiden year in the NASCAR Cup Series, John Hunter Nemechek took a step back and ran several races in the Truck and the Xfinity Series. He won seven Truck Series races in 2021 and 2022 combined. In 2023, he won seven races in the Xfinity Series.

The success did pay off as Legacy Motor Club signed him for a full Cup Series deal for 2024 behind the wheel of the No. 42 Camry. Although he spent the year winless, he did lead laps at Talladega Superspeedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and recorded his best finish, a P6, at Bristol. He also ran 10 Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing that year.

Ad

This season, Nemechek will carry the backing of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety for 14 races. As per sources, their first race together is scheduled for Sunday, March 2 at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

“Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days,” Nemechek said, discussing the tie-up (via racingamerica.com). “I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track.”

Ad

Next up on Nemechek’s plate is the Ambetter Health 400, which will be held on February 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fans can watch him in action exclusively on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET onwards.

John Hunter Nemechek spends “quality time” with wife Taylor and kids at Daytona

Days ahead of the 67th Daytona 500, which was held last Sunday, John Hunter Nemechek took his wife and daughters to the park where he had grown up playing. It was a moment of nostalgia for the 27-year-old Mooresville native as he uploaded a carousel of images on Instagram encompassing the moments he spent with his beautiful family.

Ad

He captioned the post:

“Quality family time-cool getting to play on the same playground I grew up on with my kids.”

Ad

Aspen and Penelope were seen wearing similar baby pink outfits while Nemechek himself wore a black tee shirt with “Legacy Motor Club” written on it. He was getting ready to kick off his second straight season with the team at the time, and that too with the NASCAR aficionados often call the Super Bowl of racing.

Nemechek finished P5 while his boss and team owner placed third at the famed 500-miler. They will race alongside each other again at the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 which is scheduled for May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"