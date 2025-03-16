John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor turns up the Las Vegas spirit as she flaunts her 'cute' outfit

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek’s wife, Taylor Nemechek, recently took to social media to show off her race day outfit for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A familiar face in the stands, Taylor is often seen cheering on her husband as he competes on the track.

John Hunter Nemechek married Taylor Stier in October 2020 at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in Virginia. They are parents to two daughters, Aspen Palmer (born March 31, 2021) and Penelope James (born August 2023). Though Taylor keeps her professional life private, the couple frequently shares personal moments online.

Taylor shared a few snaps of herself in her race day outfit featuring a chic white cropped jacket paired with high-waisted white trousers. A black lace bralette added contrast to the ensemble, complemented by a black quilted handbag. The pictures were shared on Instagram, where Nemechek's wife boasts nearly 13K followers.

"Felt cute might delete later" the post was captioned by Taylor

John, a 27-year-old from North Carolina, races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the #42 Toyota Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club. He launched his NASCAR career in the Truck Series, debuting at Martinsville Speedway in the 2013 Kroger 200. Over 11 years, Nemechek has claimed 24 wins across NASCAR’s top divisions but is still chasing his first Cup Series victory.

JHN has had a decent start to his Cup Series campaign as the #42 driver secured two top-10 finishes in the first two races of the season, along with a P22 and P14 finish at COTA and Phoenix Raceway respectively.

John Hunter Nemechek expressed his views on LMC's upward trend following the Daytona 500 success

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, delivered one of its strongest collective performances in the Daytona 500 since its inception. Full-time drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones finished P5 and P12, respectively, in the Great American Race. Meanwhile, Johnson secured his best result in a NextGen car, finishing P3 in the season opener at Daytona Beach.

Following their impressive result in the 2025 Daytona 500, Nemechek shared his thoughts on the improved performance of his team since last year.

"We're in contention; we did what we needed to do. We're up front, led some lanes. Overall, really solid day for the Legacy Motor Club organization. Jimmie finished in third and myself finishing fifth, so overall proud of that effort from all these guys. They built some fast race cars, definitely a step in the right direction from last year, from 2024," Nemechek told SiriusXM's NASCAR Radio

Meanwhile, Legacy Motor Club's #42 driver Nemechek will start the Pennzoil 400 at LAS Vegas Motor Speedway from the back of the field, in P30.

Catch the race live on Sunday, exclusively available on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM at 3:30 PM Eastern time.

