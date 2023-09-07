John Hunter Nemechek secures big move to Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club revealed on Wednesday that John Hunter Nemechek will be at the helm of their No. 42 team in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season. This move marks a triumphant return for the 26-year-old driver to the highest echelons of stock car racing.

Currently in the midst of an impressive first full season with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, Nemechek finds himself in second place in the standings with one race remaining before the playoffs kick off. This transition to Legacy MC represents his third team in just four years, showcasing his adaptability and undeniable talent.

In a statement released by John Hunter Nemechek, he expressed his elation at being able to confirm his plans for the upcoming season ahead of time.

He stated:

“To be able to announce my plans for next season so early and officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series relieves a lot of pressure.”

Nemechek also revealed his excitement at the prospect of working alongside Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson, and racing legend Richard Petty, hailing it as a dream come true.

He said:

"Also, driving for Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson) and Richard Petty is a dream come true for me.”

Jimmie Johnson reacts to John Hunter Nemechek's move

Co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who shared a track with John Hunter's father, Joe, back in 2002 and 2003 at Hendrick Motorsports, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to the Legacy MC family.

Johnson lauded Nemechek's prowess both on and off the track and highlighted his potential to be a stellar ambassador for Legacy M.C. and its partners.

He stated:

“We’re excited to have John Hunter in the Legacy Motor Club family and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 42 next season.”

John Hunter Nemechek's sole full season in the Cup Series was in 2020, when he joined Front Row Motorsports' No. 38 team.

Since then, he has been a prominent figure in the Toyota development program, with stints at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series before transitioning to the Xfinity Series with JGR.

The last three years have seen Nemechek's career reach new heights, with an impressive 13 out of his 20 national series victories being achieved during this period.

With this pivotal move, Nemechek remains firmly rooted in the Toyota family. Legacy Motor Club had previously announced in May their intention to switch manufacturer partnerships from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2024 season, aligning Nemechek with a brand that has been integral to his recent successes.

As the NASCAR community eagerly anticipates the upcoming season, John Hunter Nemechek's return to the Cup Series under the Legacy Motor Club banner promises to be a highlight of the racing calendar.