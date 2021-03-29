John Hunter Nemechek involved in Stage 2 wreck at Bristol Dirt Race

John Hunter Nemechek and Derek Kraus were involved in a stage two wreck that knocked them both out of the race on Lap 48. Nemechek was tapped by Matt Crafton, sending him into a spin, and as he rested on along the wall, Kraus had nowhere to go, hitting him.

The incident caused NASCAR to red flag the race for the second time as safety crews tried to untangle John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 4 Tundra.

As Matt Crafton passed the wreck, John Hunter Nemechek, who was already out of his truck, gave him a sarcastic golf-clap.

John Hunter Nemechek has first DNF

Nemechek entered the afternoon as the Camping World Truck Series points leader. He had a top 10 in every race this season, so this will be his first DNF of the season.

The first red flag came after the first stage ended as crews worked on the track to clean the mud off the truck’s grills and windshields.

Martin Truex won the first stage by edging out Sheldon Creed. He was the only one of six Cup Series drivers to land in the top 10. Chase Briscoe (P11), Kevin Harvick (P17), Bubba Wallace (P19), Daniel Suarez (P23), and Kyle Larson (P25) were the other Cup stage one finishers.