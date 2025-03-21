John Hunter Nemechek shares heartwarming mirror selfie with daughter Penelope

John Hunter Nemechek, the Legacy Motor Club driver, shared an adorable mirror selfie with his daughters and wife. He shared the picture on Instagram.

Nemechek was born on June 11, 1997, in Mooresville, North Carolina to veteran NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek and named after his uncle John Nemechek. He drives the #42 for Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club and is married to Taylor Nemechek. They tied the knot in October 2020 at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in North Garden, Virginia. They have two daughters, Aspen (born in 2021) and Penelope (born in 2023).

Nemechek shared a heartwarming mirror selfie picture with his daughters and wife on Instagram. Penelope’s face was visible with his wife, Taylor holding Aspen away from the mirror.

Screenshot via Instagram - @jhnemecheck

John Hunter Nemechek began his racing career at the age of five, progressing through go-karts before moving up to stock car racing. He won the Allison Legacy Series Championship in 2012, after which he moved up the Craftsman Truck Series in 2013. Nemechek earned 13 wins and 82 top-10 finishes in the Truck Series. In the Xfinity Series, he established himself with his 11 career wins and finished fourth in the 2023 standings after which he was signed by Legacy Motor Club in 2024.

John Hunter Nemechek acknowledged the clout of "iconic" Backstreet Boys partnership

John Hunter Nemechek featured the Backstreet Boys' livery on his No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota for the NASCAR Cup Series event in Las Vegas. While Nemechek himself enjoys their music, he said that his wife, Taylor, is the bigger fan and was especially excited about the partnership.

"I listened to them a little bit growing up. I wouldn't say it was like, top of my choice, but my wife Taylor is pretty pumped. She's here this weekend with me. If anything, she was definitely a Backstreet Boys fan," John Hunter Nemechek said to Bob Pockrass. (0:17 onwards)

"Anytime you get to meet those guys and be around them, from them being so iconic and legends and things of that sort, it's really neat to share that moment with Taylor, too, of her growing up and listening to them and Backstreet Boys posters in her room and everything else. Pretty neat." (0:37 onwards)

Nemechek expressed his anticipation for meeting the Backstreet Boys and sharing the experience with his wife, noting the significance of their music in her childhood. He recognized the band's enduring impact and iconic status, making the partnership a special and memorable occasion for both him and Taylor.

